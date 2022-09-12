See Local Architecture

Palm Springs Celebrity Tours

Hollywood’s legendary “two-hour” rule, which kept talent close to the studios, was a boon to Greater Palm Springs. Celebrity Tours takes you to the homes of stars such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bob Hope, and many other luminaries, as a guide entertains with fascinating stories of the heyday. palmsprings celebritytours.com

Modern Tours Palm Springs

Enjoy a self-guided tour at your own pace, using your smart phone to lead you to historic, celebrity, and otherwise architecturally significant homes. Stream informative audio stories through your device or your vehicle’s speakers. Download tours such as “Modern Architecture 101” or “Celebrity Homes” and get ready for 90 minutes to two hours of fun and discovery. moderntours palmsprings.com

Five-Star Adventure Tours

Take a tour back in time and marvel at the homes of the legends and icons of Palm Springs, as well as the scene-shaping midcentury modern architecture that makes the area a timeless destination. Entertaining and architecture-savvy guides show you the best of Palm Springs in a way no one else can. fsatours.com

Midcentury Modern Architecture App

You can safely tour more than 80 famous and architecturally significant modern homes and commercial buildings, guided by the Palm Springs Modern: Mid-Century Modern Architecture app. The app also presents in-depth profiles of 12 leading modernism architects among other features. palmspringslife.com/palm-springs-apps/mod-com-app