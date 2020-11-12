25 Ways to Get Away From it All

What does mean to escape to you? It could be going for a hike that feels like exploring a distant planet. Or sipping a frozen cocktail that transports you to an island paradise. It might simply be spending the night in one of the world’s most colorful hotels.

From award-winning clubs to glow-in-the-dark courses, these out-of-the-ordinary golf destinations invite you to have a ball.

The bud business continues to bloom across the Coachella Valley, and one-of-a-kind cannabis offerings like these enhance a getaway like none other.

If there’s one thing everyone could use right now, it’s color — and thankfully the entire spectrum is available at these design-forward accommodations.

Who says frozen drinks are only for summertime? In the desert, these chilly concoctions go beyond dull daiquiris and mundane margaritas.

See an inland sea, play in the snow, encounter one-of-a-kind critters, and experience other outdoor wonders in and around the Coachella Valley.

