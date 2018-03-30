MOD MUSIC

Tabletop HiFi

$1,995

Pure, elegant sound is delivered from a pure, elegant sound system that will complement any midcentury enthusiast’s décor. The Tabletop HiFi from Symbol Audio of Nyack, New York, is designed like a piece of furniture for years of use — it works with any audio source and is adaptable as technologies evolve. You can also add a hidden Bluetooth receiver or turntable package. The front of the 28-by-10-inch system is available in natural oak or walnut, white, gray, or black, while the cabinet can be jazzed up with finish options including bright orange.

symbolaudio.com