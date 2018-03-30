Speaker Madness

Festival season in the desert is in full swing — sounds like a good time to get your audio system in order with one that catches the eye, as well as the ears.

The Jingoo Bluetooth speaker comes in multiple “species” of handmade porcelain birds.

111 East

OBJECT

TWEET BEATS
Jingoo
$350–$390

Taiwan’s Daqi Concept went back to basics — birdsong — as the inspiration for the Jingoo Bluetooth speaker and ambient three-way light, perfect for the garden or indoors. A low-frequency woofer is amplified by the bird’s tail, combined with a tweeter in the body for a wide stereo effect. Choose from multiple “species” of handmade porcelain birds, from pure white to metallic gold to blue-and-white or cherry-blossom china patterns.

ALL SYSTEMS GLOW
Uma Sound Lantern
$479

San Francisco–based Pablo marries sound and light in one clever package. The portable Uma lantern, for use indoors or out, features Warm Dim LED technology with 360-degree surround sound; song selection and volume are controlled via Bluetooth. For added chicness, it comes  with both tan and  gray leather straps  and a premium cotton  travel bag.

umasoundlantern
MOD MUSIC
Tabletop HiFi
$1,995

Pure, elegant sound is delivered from a pure, elegant sound system that will complement any midcentury enthusiast’s décor. The Tabletop HiFi from Symbol Audio of Nyack, New York, is designed like a piece of furniture for years of use — it works with any audio source and is adaptable as technologies evolve. You can also add a hidden Bluetooth receiver or turntable package. The front of the 28-by-10-inch system is available in natural oak or walnut, white, gray, or black, while the cabinet can be jazzed up with finish options including bright orange.

HYGGE IN HAND
Helsinki
$449

Leave it to the Danes to craft a high-quality speaker that exudes the warmth and simplicity of the best Scandinavian design. Vifa’s Bluetooth-enabled Helsinki sound systems incorporate textiles from renowned Danish producer Kvadrat, in gorgeous Nordic shades of dusty rose, soft blue, stone gray, and mossy green. Slung from a leather strap, this is the music lover’s It bag.

KITSCH BITCH
Woofer
$830

Dutch company Sander Mulder creates the pun-tastic Woofer coaxial speaker system, made to order in black or white polyurethane. So wrong it’s right.

