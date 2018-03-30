111 East
OBJECT
TWEET BEATS
Jingoo
$350–$390
Taiwan’s Daqi Concept went back to basics — birdsong — as the inspiration for the Jingoo Bluetooth speaker and ambient three-way light, perfect for the garden or indoors. A low-frequency woofer is amplified by the bird’s tail, combined with a tweeter in the body for a wide stereo effect. Choose from multiple “species” of handmade porcelain birds, from pure white to metallic gold to blue-and-white or cherry-blossom china patterns.
ALL SYSTEMS GLOW
Uma Sound Lantern
$479
San Francisco–based Pablo marries sound and light in one clever package. The portable Uma lantern, for use indoors or out, features Warm Dim LED technology with 360-degree surround sound; song selection and volume are controlled via Bluetooth. For added chicness, it comes with both tan and gray leather straps and a premium cotton travel bag.
MOD MUSIC
Tabletop HiFi
$1,995
Pure, elegant sound is delivered from a pure, elegant sound system that will complement any midcentury enthusiast’s décor. The Tabletop HiFi from Symbol Audio of Nyack, New York, is designed like a piece of furniture for years of use — it works with any audio source and is adaptable as technologies evolve. You can also add a hidden Bluetooth receiver or turntable package. The front of the 28-by-10-inch system is available in natural oak or walnut, white, gray, or black, while the cabinet can be jazzed up with finish options including bright orange.
HYGGE IN HAND
Helsinki
$449
Leave it to the Danes to craft a high-quality speaker that exudes the warmth and simplicity of the best Scandinavian design. Vifa’s Bluetooth-enabled Helsinki sound systems incorporate textiles from renowned Danish producer Kvadrat, in gorgeous Nordic shades of dusty rose, soft blue, stone gray, and mossy green. Slung from a leather strap, this is the music lover’s It bag.
KITSCH BITCH
Woofer
$830
Dutch company Sander Mulder creates the pun-tastic Woofer coaxial speaker system, made to order in black or white polyurethane. So wrong it’s right.