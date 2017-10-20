Award-Winning Brews Highlight Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest

In addition to award-winning craft beers, from noon to 5 p.m., there will be great food (In-N-Out Burger, G’s Taco Spot on Wheels, and Knights of Columbus Pizza); great music both in the hangar and on the tarmac (David Macias Music and DJ Alex Harrington); and, of course, plenty of amazing planes to see.

The P-51 Mustang, one of the most iconic WWII fighter aircrafts, will be seen in the air throughout the day.

Festival-goers can also purchase rides on three other vintage aircraft as a part of the experience: a DC-3; a Stearman biplane; and, for the first time, the B-25 “Executive Sweet.” Reservations for bucket-list rides on the DC-3 (1 or 2 p.m.) can be purchased in advance for $195 per person, which includes admission to the festival and eight tastings. Rides on the B-25 and the Stearman Biplane can be purchased separately.