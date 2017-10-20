Award-Winning Brews Highlight Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest

On Saturday, Nov. 18, for the sixth consecutive year, the Palm Springs Air Museum will host the Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest.
The cost of admission ($45 per person) includes eight tastings and is well worth the price when you consider the lineup of award-winning breweries already scheduled to participate:
• Absolution Brewing Company
• Coachella Valley Brewing Co.
• Lagunitas Brewing Company
• Ballast Point Brewery
• Drake’s Brewing Company
• La Quinta Brewing Co.
• Belching Beaver Brewery
• Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.
• Refuge Brewery
• Boochcraft Kombucha
• Firestone Walker Brewing Company
• Stone Church Brewing
• Bootlegger’s Brewery
• Hangar 24 Craft Brewery
• Thorn Street Brewery
• Charlie’s Beer Company
• King Harbor Brewing Company
Craft beer fans enjoy the selection of brews at the Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest.
In addition to award-winning craft beers, from noon to 5 p.m., there will be great food (In-N-Out Burger, G’s Taco Spot on Wheels, and Knights of Columbus Pizza); great music both in the hangar and on the tarmac (David Macias Music and DJ Alex Harrington); and, of course, plenty of amazing planes to see.
The P-51 Mustang, one of the most iconic WWII fighter aircrafts, will be seen in the air throughout the day.
Festival-goers can also purchase rides on three other vintage aircraft as a part of the experience: a DC-3; a Stearman biplane; and, for the first time, the B-25 “Executive Sweet.” Reservations for bucket-list rides on the DC-3 (1 or 2 p.m.) can be purchased in advance for $195 per person, which includes admission to the festival and eight tastings. Rides on the B-25 and the Stearman Biplane can be purchased separately.
This year’s festival will take place inside the new Major Gen. Ken Miles Korea and Vietnam Hangar. Please be advised that festival tickets do not include admission to the rest of the museum. Festival attendees will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite of the brews, and a “People’s Choice Brewery” will be awarded to the winning brewer.
While the museum normally welcomes kids of all ages, this festival is limited to those 21 and older. Your friendly fur-babies (on leashes), however, are welcome to join you.
To learn more, and to purchase your tickets in advance, visit palmspringspropsandhopsfestival.com.
To reserve a flight on the B-25 “Executive Sweet,” call 805-377-2106. To reserve a flight on the Stearman Biplane, call 760-574-3644.
Palm Springs Air Museum and the Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs. 760-778-6262; palmspringsairmuseum.org.