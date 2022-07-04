Things to Do in the Desert, July 5-11

Banda Cuisillos: July 8

At Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, this Mexican Banda is known for its eccentric costumes and dance-worthy rhythms. Originally known as “Banda Cuisillos Musical de Arturo Macías,” the group’s style has evolved considerably over the last 30 years — moving from Colombia-infused “cumbias” to more romantic ballads. Unlike most brass bandas, they incorporate a piano and electric guitar into their music. Banda Cuisillos became instantly popular following the group’s first album in 1989, “Tengo Mi Novia en Cuisillos,” and even more so in 1996 when the band reached gold status for the first time with the release of “Como Sufro.” Since then, the band has released several other gold status albums and has collaborated with Latin Grammy nominated musician and composer, Espinoza Paz.

Godspell: July 8–17

Launched in 1971 off-Broadway, this musical touches on the life of Jesus Christ through parables and comedic songs by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. See it at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.

Ephemera Grand Opening: July 9

This new addition to Idyllwild is a vintage pop culture wonderland packed with one-of-kind psychedelic clothing, rare vinyl, books, toys and decor, curated by film and music duo Markus/Thorington. There will be live music and a sign lighting at 3 p.m.

I Dreamed a Dream Girl: July 9

A collaboration of Emerson Collins (A Very Sordid Wedding, Southern Baptist Sissies) and Blake McIver The People’s Couch) makes its stage debut at Desert Rose Playhouse. They tell tell the stories of their relationship and careers through showtunes, duets, Disney favs, mashups and medleys.