Her Two Cents

Yes. Not only does that give us a sense of humble confidence to do things, but it also helps you break through fear — “somebody won’t like me,” for instance — and that’s all tied to ego. When you focus solely on your gifts and that they were given to you and you don’t have a right to keep them to yourself, that helps you go out and look for opportunities to go out and do good things and to also be successful at them.

What can people expect from your talk?

I get to share my stories and share The 7 Virtues. It’s empowered both men and women to launch businesses or go into office, whatever your gift to others is, and get people back to their own answers and their own awakening. The most exciting thing is watching somebody wake up to their own powers. I make sure that during these talks there are a lot of laughs. We have to have a break from all that “awakening.”

What do you feel is one of the biggest misconceptions about money that tends to trip people up?

I was raised in poverty, and I watched my parents make very poor financial decisions because they had not been shown other ways to do things. You only know what you know. In poverty, my mother was of the notion that the money was burning a hole in your pocket, because when you finally have some money, you feel as if you just have to go and do something with it, and not that sense of delayed gratification — putting some money away. It doesn’t matter how much you start with. The person that puts money away, always ends up with more money. So it’s important to invest but also to enjoy your money, too, and knowing that it can bring pleasure —not happiness. That’s key. And it’s really about balance and having a healthy attitude about money. I think a lot of us come with baggage from our backgrounds so it’s good to keep learning. That’s why an event like this is important because it includes all generations. I’m 50, and I’m excited that I get to learn a little bit more when I’m there.

Barb Stegemann will speak at The Society of Financially Empowered Women Foundation (The FEW) at the 2020 Confidence: Women + Wealth + Wellness Summit, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16, at The Riviera Palm Springs.