There are 415 Nicklaus Design courses in 45 countries. From a June 2010 issue of Golf Digest, Nicklaus said: “My No. 1 goal in terms of creating individual shot values is to make the player use his mind ahead of his muscles — to control his emotions sufficiently to really think through his options before drawing a club from the bag.”

The excellent practice range at PGA West has special allure, offering the chance to channel the tour pros you’ve seen there warming up for the CareerBuilder Challenge.

The 500-yard par-5 fifth hole features an island green situated to the left of the narrow fairway. After a good drive, you may be tempted to go for it with your second, but to succeed you’ll have to be able to fly it long and stop it quick. The prudent (and the higher handicapper) will continue down the fairway with the second shot, then aspire to a perfect water-carrying wedge shot to the green.

The “Nick Tourney” at PGA West is one of the trio of courses the pros play in the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge. Opened for play in 1987 and befitting a tour-caliber track, this one makes you pay for errant shots, particularly approaches: Big, deep bunkers guard seemingly every green. A memorably exacting test.

The 11th hole and the 12th tee in the distance at Classic Club.

Sunday Round: Arnold Palmer

Classic Club

Overview

Classic Club is one of Golfweek’s “Best Courses You Can Play 2018” and was No. 5 on Golf Advisor’s “Top Courses in California 2017.” Built in 2006 and a former home of the Bob Hope Classic (2006–08, now the CareerBuilder Challenge), the King’s gem is unquestionably one of the Coachella Valley’s masterpieces, both beautiful to traverse and truly challenging to play. Its fairways are action-packed, sloping, and undulating constantly; this brilliant aspect of the course is established right from the first hole. Keep your drive up on the line of the right-hand bunker, or watch your ball roll all the way down to the water on your left.

Favorite hole

On the par-3 12th hole, water is an active presence, winding from behind the hole to rush through a rocky channel, ornamented with colorful plantings, into the fronting lake. A big, deep bunker on the left completes the intimidating green, which, from the mid-tees, is a 120- to 160-yard carry.

Of Note

Top-notch practice facilities and a clubhouse that will impress even the jaded. Plus, Classic Club’s support team provides exemplary, attentive service. And a tip from the regulars here: Afternoon wind can turn this beauty into a beast.

Specs

Distance: 7,322 yards from the black tees; 6,229 from the whites (five sets of tees in all). Stroke rating: 75.8. Slope rating: 144.

Design Philosophy

The King was first in the modern era to be both a tournament player and a course architect, forming his design company in 1972. Asked in a 2010 interview with Golf Course Architecture magazine whether there is an “Arnold Palmer style,” Arnie answered, “I have always tried not to have a style that is immediately recognized. I like to think we are doing courses that are different in style and structure, and that we are constantly doing new things in the design of our courses to give players an opportunity to try different golf shots. Not necessarily difficult, but something that is fun to play.”

Classic Club

75200 Classic Club Blvd.

Palm Desert

760-601-3600

classicclubgolf.com