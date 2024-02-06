Best Greater Palm Springs Area Vacation Rentals to Book

Joshua Tree

Swimming in a Container Pool

Toggle between the pool and spa while soaking up 360-degree views at Prism. Managed by Stays You Like, it is the latest High Desert project by KUD Development. The home, designed in cooperation with URBARC in Palm Desert and constructed with concrete and foam panels, sits nestled in the environs on 5 acres crossed by private trails. Nature guided the decision to add a container pool with a see-me-swim window. “The ground is blue granite, which was very difficult to dig down into for the house foundation,” says Troy Kudlac, founder of KUD Properties, who owns the new two-bedroom home with his wife, Amy. “The above-ground container allowed us to place the pool between the boulders and build some poolside entertaining space while preserving more of the natural landscape.”

Idyllwild

Hot Tubbing in the Snow

Wrap yourself in a towel and hotfoot it to the cedar spa and adjacent sauna with the crunch of snow under your feet. That chilly sprint, followed by a steamy soak in the Scandi-style sweat lodge, is all part of the winter rejuvenation and fun at High Rock House. The three-bedroom house rises from a setting of snow-capped trees and serenity and opens to the outdoor pleasures of Idyllwild, with all the toasty comforts you could want inside, too, including a freestanding midcentury fireplace, billiards table, and bar.