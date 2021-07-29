Best of the Best 2021: Attractions

“We’re very blessed here,” The Living Desert CEO Allen Monroe says. “Unlike many cities where you would normally find zoological attractions, we’re not stuck between a freeway and an apartment complex. Our grounds are beautiful, and we have this great mountain range surrounding us.”

The Living Desert is, of course, a haven for animal lovers, whether they desire to feed giraffes with their bare hands or admire supersized kitties likes cheetah, bobcats, and mountain lions from a safe distance. But with miles of magnificent hiking trails and scads of beautiful botanical gardens, this zoo is also, ironically, a perfect place for humans to escape in the Coachella Valley. livingdesert.org