Best of the Best 2021: Fashion

The flagship store opened in 2002 in Palm Springs, and over two decades, the city’s Uptown Design District sprung up around it. The square-footage has expanded twice, and in 2017, a second storefront opened on El Paseo in Palm Desert. (Today, there are locations as far as Honolulu and Atlanta, and collections are also sold at major department stores and retailers including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Revolve.)

Shopping at Trina Turk is about so much more than finding a flattering new look to wear. It’s about the in-person experience. “Some of our team have been with us for quite a while,” Turk says. “They know our customers, and they have longtime relationships, which makes it more fun to shop in person.”

You won’t find any standoffishness here, only friendly stylists ready to dress you for your own “Poolside Gossip” moment. trinaturk.com — E.C.