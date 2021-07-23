Best of the Best 2021: Hotel

During the pandemic, the Rowan smartly shifted when its signature 4 Saints restaurant was forced to close indoor dining. Rowan executive chef Dan Grunbeck and his team transformed the pool deck into a fine dining venue, swapping chaise lounges for cloth-covered tables and offering a seasonal pre-fixe menu inspired by local ingredients each night. It was a hit and quickly became a tough reservation to secure.

Since the Rowan debuted more than three years ago, the property has continually elevated the hospitality industry in the Coachella Valley. You don’t have to look far to understand why Palm Springs Life readers picked the Rowan as the city’s best hotel. You just have to look up. rowanpalmsprings.com — D.J.L.