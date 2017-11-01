Best of the Best in Palm Springs

Who serves the best breakfast in Palm Springs? What is the best boutique hotel in Palm Springs? Answers to those and similar questions come from fans who voted in Palm Spring Life’s Best of the Best.
Attraction
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Soar over the valley in the world’s largest rotating aerial tramcar, which whisks riders more than 2.5 miles to Mount San Jacinto State Park. 1 Tram Way. 888-515-8726; pstramway.com
Alfresco; Romantic Dining; Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)
Spencer’s Restaurant
An elegant patio at this restaurant named after the owner’s dog offers a comfortable dining experience enhanced by whimsical lights strung across a canopy of shade trees. 701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com
American; Caterer; Craft Cocktail; Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)
Lulu California Bistro
A huge menu with an array of signature drinks includes every flavor of contemporary American cuisine, served in a lively and spacious modern bistro. Catering menus are highly customizable. 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com
Barbecue; Burger; Sports Bar
Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
While burgers are always a star here, mouthwatering favorites like pulled pork are not to be missed. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com
Boutique Hotel/Resort
Sparrow’s Lodge
This rustic-chic boutique property gives guests a chance to unplug: Rooms are without distractions like phones and televisions. Instead, relax in charming communal spaces such as the barn-enclosed restaurant or around the outdoor fire pit. 1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-2300; sparrowslodge.com
Breakfast
Elmer’s
The casual breakfast joint serves all the classics, as well as famous oversize German pancakes topped with lemon wedges, whipped butter, powdered sugar, and fruit. 1030 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-8419; eatatelmers.com
Casino
Spa Resort Casino
This downtown four-diamond resort offers players a high-limit room for high-stakes fun, plus table games, slots, and ongoing promotions on the casino floor. 401 E. Amado Road. 888-999-1995; sparesortcasino.com
COFFEEHOUSE
Koffi
This coffee shop is known for its handcrafted drinks. 515 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-2244; kofficoffee.com
Consignment Store
Revivals
Peruse this thrift shop benefiting Desert AIDS Project. 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-318-6430; revivalsstores.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELMER’S
Elmer’s in Palm Springs has been voted Best Breakfast for five straight years.
Continental
Johannes Restaurant
Famous for schnitzel, the downtown restaurant has an inspired menu that draws from Austria and Asia. 196 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-778-0017; johannesrestaurants.com
Festival
Greater Palm Springs Pride
Downtown is transformed into an outdoor party celebrating the LGBTQ community with concerts, dances, a street fair, 5K run, and a parade, Nov. 3–5. 760-416-8711; pspride.org
Florist
My Little Flower Shop
Offering both floral and event design services, the staff collectively boasts more than 50 years of experience. 861 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-7111; mylittleflowershop.com
French
Le Vallauris Restaurant
The sophisticated French restaurant features gourmet dishes like lobster, foie gras, and caviar. Its picturesque patio is unrivaled for ambiance.
385 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way. 760-325-5059; levallauris.com
Gay Bar
Hunter’s Palm Springs
Go-go dancers, a spacious dance floor, weekly karaoke nights, and a prime spot on Arenas Road make this video bar a local favorite. 302 E. Arenas Road.
760-323-0700; hunterspalmsprings.com
Golf Course
Indian Canyon Golf Resort
The North Course offers stunning views, while the South Course is known for four scenic ponds. 1097 E. Murray Canyon Drive. 760-833-8700; indiancanyonsgolf.com
PHOTO BY THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM
Hunter’s is the most popular gay bar in Palm Springs.
Hair Salon
Brien O’Brien Salon
This professional salon excels at making clients feel like friends. 515 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-0333; brienobriensalon.com
Health Club
World Gym
Push the limit with weight and cardio equipment, book a session with a trainer, or join a group fitness class. 1751 N. Sunrise Way. 760-327-7100; worldgympalmsprings.com
Hiking Trail
South Lykken Trail
A moderate hike offering views of both the Coachella Valley and towering Mount San Jacinto.
Hotel/Resort
Parker Palm Springs
Gene Autry’s former estate is now an upscale hotel with 144 rooms decorated by designer Jonathan Adler and complemented by whimsically landscaped grounds, two on-site restaurants, and a spa. 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-770-5000; theparkerpalmsprings.com
Italian
Johnny Costa’s Ristorante
Frank Sinatra himself was a regular at this Italian restaurant, where the chairman’s two favorite dishes — the steak Sinatra and linguini with clams — are still on the menu. 440 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-4556; johnnycostaspalmsprings.com
Japanese; Sushi (TIE for sushi)
Gyoro Gyoro
Inspired by the izakaya bars of Japan, this restaurant offers both sushi and Japanese-style bar bites.
105 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-3005; gyoro-gyoro.com
Sushi (TIE)
Kiyosaku
You won’t find fried rolls drenched in sauce here. Kiyo, the owner, serves only traditional sashimi and nigiri with perfectly warmed rice, the way he learned to make it as an apprentice in Japan. 1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. H104. 760-327-6601; kiyosakusushi.menutoeat.com
Live Theater
Palm Canyon Theatre
This live community theater company presents year-round productions of about 13 Broadway musicals and classical plays every year. 538 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-323-5123; palmcanyontheatre.org
Mediterranean
Greek Islands
There are homemade Greek favorites on the menu like stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, and souvlaki. 139 E. Andreas Road. 760-413-3811; greekislandsps.com
Mexican
Las Casuelas Terraza
Guests can enjoy Mexican dishes along with a perfect pairing from the restaurant’s menu of more than 75 tequilas. 222 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-2794; lascasuelas.com
Museum
Palm Springs Art Museum
Contemporary art exhibitions, ongoing art programming, workshops, and performances are staged year-round.
101 N. Museum Drive. 760-322-4800; psmuseum.org
Pizza
Bill’s Pizza
An award-winning pizza place known for specialty pies, such as the Elton John, topped with garlic–olive oil sauce, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
119 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-325-5571; billspizzapalmsprings.com
Seafood
Fisherman’s Market & Grill
A broad selection of seafood makes this spot a prime choice for fish lovers of all kinds. 235 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-327-1766; fishermans.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
The Palm Springs Art Museum.
Spa
Salon 119
This downtown spot offers affordable treatments, including various massages, facials, hair services, manicures and pedicures, and even eyelash extensions. 245 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. A4. 760-327-4800; salon119.com
Steakhouse
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
An ambient space with dark wood and elegant table settings, LG’s only serves top USDA Prime steaks and it offers a wine list that is impressive. 255 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-1779; lgsprimesteakhouse.com
Vacation Rentals
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
The vacation rental company specializes in rentals ranging from midcentury houses and condos to villas and estates throughout Greater Palm Springs. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 855-443-1986; palmspringsrentals.com
Vintage Clothing
Iconic Atomic
With a focus on midcentury apparel, Iconic Atomic offers a wide selection of vintage pieces at a reasonable price. 1103 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-322-0777; iconicatomic.com
Vegetarian/Vegan
Native Foods Café
This completely vegan restaurant serves fare using ingredients like soy and tempeh.1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-0070; nativefoods.com