Best of the Best in Palm Springs

City by city, you voted for the top experiences in the valley,  from food to furniture to festivals. The tallies are in and the winners are…

The best attraction in Palm Springs? The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.
PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS AERIAL TRAMWAY

Who serves the best breakfast in Palm Springs? What is the best boutique hotel in Palm Springs? Answers to those and similar questions come from fans who voted in Palm Spring Life’s Best of the Best.

Attraction

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
Soar over the valley in the world’s largest rotating aerial tramcar, which whisks riders more than 2.5 miles to Mount San Jacinto State Park. 1 Tram Way. 888-515-8726; pstramway.com

Alfresco; Romantic Dining; Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)

Spencer’s Restaurant
An elegant patio at this restaurant named after the owner’s dog offers a comfortable dining experience enhanced by whimsical lights strung across a canopy of shade trees. 701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com

American; Caterer;  Craft Cocktail;  Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)

Lulu California Bistro
A huge menu with an array of signature drinks includes every flavor of contemporary American cuisine, served  in a lively and spacious modern  bistro. Catering menus are highly customizable. 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com

Barbecue; Burger; Sports Bar

Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
While burgers are always a star here, mouthwatering favorites like pulled pork are not to be missed. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com

Boutique Hotel/Resort

Sparrow’s Lodge
This rustic-chic boutique property gives guests a chance to unplug: Rooms are without distractions like phones and televisions. Instead, relax in charming communal spaces such as the barn-enclosed restaurant or around the outdoor fire pit. 1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive.  760-327-2300; sparrowslodge.com

Breakfast

Elmer’s
The casual breakfast joint serves all the classics, as well as famous oversize German pancakes topped with lemon wedges, whipped butter, powdered sugar, and fruit. 1030 E. Palm Canyon Drive.  760-327-8419; eatatelmers.com

Casino

Spa Resort Casino
This downtown four-diamond resort offers players a high-limit room for high-stakes fun, plus table games, slots, and ongoing promotions on the casino floor. 401 E. Amado Road. 888-999-1995; sparesortcasino.com

COFFEEHOUSE

Koffi
This coffee shop is known for its handcrafted drinks.  515 N. Palm Canyon Drive.  760-416-2244; kofficoffee.com

Consignment Store

Revivals
Peruse this thrift shop benefiting Desert AIDS Project. 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-318-6430; revivalsstores.com

elmerspalmsprings

PHOTO COURTESY OF ELMER’S
Elmer’s in Palm Springs has been voted Best Breakfast for five straight years.

Continental

Johannes Restaurant
Famous for schnitzel, the downtown restaurant has an inspired menu that draws from Austria and Asia. 196 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-778-0017; johannesrestaurants.com

Festival

Greater Palm Springs Pride
Downtown is transformed into an outdoor party celebrating the LGBTQ community with concerts, dances, a street fair, 5K run, and a parade, Nov. 3–5.  760-416-8711; pspride.org

Florist

My Little Flower Shop
Offering both floral and event design services, the staff collectively boasts more than 50 years of experience. 861 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-7111; mylittleflowershop.com

French

Le Vallauris Restaurant
The sophisticated French restaurant features gourmet dishes like lobster, foie gras, and caviar. Its picturesque patio is unrivaled for ambiance.
385 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way. 760-325-5059; levallauris.com

Gay Bar

Hunter’s Palm Springs
Go-go dancers, a spacious dance floor, weekly karaoke nights, and a prime spot on Arenas Road make this video bar a local favorite. 302 E. Arenas Road.
760-323-0700; hunterspalmsprings.com

Golf Course

Indian Canyon Golf Resort
The North Course offers stunning views, while the South Course is known for four scenic ponds. 1097 E. Murray Canyon Drive. 760-833-8700; indiancanyonsgolf.com

palmspringspride

PHOTO BY THINKSTOCKPHOTOS.COM
Hunter’s is the most popular gay bar in Palm Springs.

Hair Salon

Brien O’Brien Salon
This professional salon excels at making clients feel like friends. 515 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-778-0333; brienobriensalon.com

Health Club

World Gym
Push the limit with weight and cardio equipment, book a session with a trainer, or join a group  fitness class. 1751 N. Sunrise Way. 760-327-7100; worldgympalmsprings.com

Hiking Trail

South Lykken Trail
A moderate hike offering views of both the Coachella Valley and towering Mount San Jacinto.

Hotel/Resort

Parker Palm Springs
Gene Autry’s former estate is now an upscale hotel with 144 rooms decorated by designer Jonathan Adler and complemented by whimsically landscaped grounds, two on-site restaurants, and a spa. 4200 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-770-5000; theparkerpalmsprings.com

Italian

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante
Frank Sinatra himself was a regular at this Italian restaurant, where the chairman’s two favorite dishes — the steak Sinatra and linguini with clams — are still on the menu.  440 S. Palm Canyon Drive.  760-325-4556; johnnycostaspalmsprings.com

Japanese; Sushi  (TIE for sushi)

Gyoro Gyoro
Inspired by the izakaya bars of Japan, this restaurant offers both sushi and Japanese-style bar bites.
105 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-3005; gyoro-gyoro.com

Sushi (TIE)

Kiyosaku
You won’t find fried rolls drenched in sauce here. Kiyo, the owner, serves only traditional sashimi and nigiri with perfectly warmed rice, the way he learned to make it as an apprentice in Japan.  1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. H104.  760-327-6601;  kiyosakusushi.menutoeat.com

Live Theater

Palm Canyon Theatre
This live community theater company presents year-round productions of about 13  Broadway musicals and classical plays every year. 538 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-323-5123; palmcanyontheatre.org

Mediterranean

Greek Islands
There are homemade Greek favorites on the menu like stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, and souvlaki. 139 E. Andreas Road. 760-413-3811; greekislandsps.com

Mexican

Las Casuelas Terraza
Guests can enjoy Mexican dishes along with a perfect pairing from the restaurant’s menu of more than 75 tequilas. 222 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-325-2794;  lascasuelas.com

Museum

Palm Springs Art Museum
Contemporary art exhibitions, ongoing art programming, workshops, and performances  are staged year-round.
101 N. Museum Drive. 760-322-4800; psmuseum.org

Pizza

Bill’s Pizza
An award-winning pizza place known for specialty pies, such as the Elton John, topped with garlic–olive oil sauce, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes.
119 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-325-5571; billspizzapalmsprings.com

Seafood

Fisherman’s Market & Grill
A broad selection of seafood makes this spot a prime choice for fish lovers of all kinds. 235 S. Indian Canyon Drive. 760-327-1766; fishermans.com

palmspringsartmuseum

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
The Palm Springs Art Museum.

Spa

Salon 119
This downtown spot offers affordable treatments, including various massages, facials, hair services, manicures and pedicures, and even eyelash extensions. 245 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. A4. 760-327-4800; salon119.com

Steakhouse

LG’s Prime Steakhouse
An ambient space with dark wood and elegant table settings, LG’s only serves top USDA Prime steaks and it offers a wine list that is impressive. 255 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-1779; lgsprimesteakhouse.com

Vacation Rentals

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
The vacation rental company specializes in rentals ranging from midcentury houses and condos to villas and estates throughout Greater Palm Springs. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 855-443-1986; palmspringsrentals.com

Vintage Clothing

Iconic Atomic
With a focus on midcentury apparel, Iconic Atomic offers a wide selection of vintage pieces at a reasonable price. 1103 N. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-322-0777; iconicatomic.com

Vegetarian/Vegan

Native Foods Café
This completely vegan restaurant serves fare using ingredients like soy and tempeh.1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-416-0070; nativefoods.com

