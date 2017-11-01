Best of the Best in Palm Springs

Who serves the best breakfast in Palm Springs? What is the best boutique hotel in Palm Springs? Answers to those and similar questions come from fans who voted in Palm Spring Life’s Best of the Best.

Attraction

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Soar over the valley in the world’s largest rotating aerial tramcar, which whisks riders more than 2.5 miles to Mount San Jacinto State Park. 1 Tram Way. 888-515-8726; pstramway.com

Alfresco; Romantic Dining; Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)

Spencer’s Restaurant

An elegant patio at this restaurant named after the owner’s dog offers a comfortable dining experience enhanced by whimsical lights strung across a canopy of shade trees. 701 W. Baristo Road. 760-327-3446; spencersrestaurant.com

American; Caterer; Craft Cocktail; Sunday Brunch (TIE for brunch)

Lulu California Bistro

A huge menu with an array of signature drinks includes every flavor of contemporary American cuisine, served in a lively and spacious modern bistro. Catering menus are highly customizable. 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-5858; lulupalmsprings.com

Barbecue; Burger; Sports Bar

Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge

While burgers are always a star here, mouthwatering favorites like pulled pork are not to be missed. 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-883-5999; smokinburgerslounge.com

Boutique Hotel/Resort

Sparrow’s Lodge

This rustic-chic boutique property gives guests a chance to unplug: Rooms are without distractions like phones and televisions. Instead, relax in charming communal spaces such as the barn-enclosed restaurant or around the outdoor fire pit. 1330 E. Palm Canyon Drive. 760-327-2300; sparrowslodge.com