The Desert Decides

Best of the Best: La Quinta

A roundup of locals’ favorite spots.

SilverRock Resort was chosen the Best Public Golf Course in La Quinta.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SILVERROCK RESORT

Our readers nominated attractions, restaurants, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs in the annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. The 2018 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.

stay
HOTEL / RESORT WEDDING VENUE

La Quinta Resort & Club

Sprawling across 45 acres, La Quinta Resort offers five golf courses, 41 pools, seven restaurants, tennis courts, shops, a salon, and a spa. The El Presidente Suite is 2,000 square feet of luxury, with a private pool, hot tub, and fireplace.

LQ Resort & Club

PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE

La Quinta Resort & Club.

BOUTIQUE HOTEL / RESORT

The Chateau at Lake La Quinta

After a $3.5 million renovation, The Chateau now offers 24 rooms plus two bungalows. All have lakeside views and private patios. Mélange, the hotel’s classic and contemporary restaurant, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Chateau

PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE

The Chateau at Lake La Quinta.

VACATION RENTALS

Royale Vacation Rentals

Known for being reliable and professional, with top-notch customer care, Royale provides covetable estate and condo rentals in some of the area’s top communities, including PGA West, The Citrus, and Andalusia at Coral Mountain.

taste
ALFRESCO DINING CATERER PIZZA SPORTS BAR

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

Stuft serves more than just pizza — also on the menu are sandwiches, steaks, pasta, seafood, chicken, ribs, and tacos. Visit for happy hour to meet a few locals, and don’t overlook the fried green beans.

AMERICAN

La Quinta Cliffhouse

For upscale-casual classic American fare, head to this restaurant perched atop a cliff. The recently remodeled Cliffhouse hosts a popular happy hour and serves a prix-fixe Sunset Dinner every day. Menu favorites include ricotta gnocchi with bolognese and blackened catfish.

ASIAN (TIE) CRAFT COCKTAIL JAPANESE / SUSHI

Okura Robata

There is something for everyone at Okura Robata — Kobe steak, sushi, sashimi, and carpaccio. Wash it down with a Japanese beer or saké, or try a lychee martini or guava mojito. Okura offers an all-you-can-eat deal as well (ask for the special menu).

ASIAN (TIE)

Canton Bistro

If you’re in the mood for authentic Chinese cuisine, head over to Canton Bistro. Firecracker shrimp, roasted duck, chow fun, and kung pao will satisfy your craving. Vegetarian items are also available.

BREAKFAST

Louise’s Pantry

You can trust a restaurant that’s been around for more than 70 years, and Louise’s Pantry has. Their homestyle meals include German apple pancakes, a crab and avocado omelet, and chilaquiles con huevos. Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BURGER

In-N-Out Burger

Is there anything that better represents Southern California? In-N-Out makes simple, but not basic, burgers. Ingredients are never frozen nor microwaved, fries are cut in-house,
and shakes are made with real ice
cream. Ask for your burger or fries “animal style” and thank us later.

COFFEEHOUSE

Old Town Coffee Company

Enjoy this Old Town coffeehouse’s 100 percent organic coffee on the pet-friendly patio. Open daily from 6 a.m., the local hangout brews and blends coffee drinks, teas, and fruit smoothies and also serves baked goods, breakfast, and lunch.

CONTINENTAL ROMANTIC DINING

Lavender Bistro

Hundreds of sparkling lights, fresh flowers, and the scent of lavender pair with live music and superb service, making Lavender Bistro a top choice for date night. Try the bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, oysters on the half shell, and champagne, and don’t forget your camera!

FRENCH

La Brasserie Bistro & Bar

La Brasserie serves a blend of French and California cuisine — the escargot de Bourgogne and bleu-cheese-crusted beef tenderloin are particularly decadent. But save room for dessert; the impressive menu includes vanilla-bean crème brûlée, sorbet, after-dinner drinks, and espresso.

ITALIAN

Chapelli’s Italian Restaurant

This East Coast–style Italian restaurant serves up sand dabs meunière and prosciutto-stuffed chicken as well as an array of pasta dishes. Welcoming service makes it a favorite among locals; it’s been around for 18 years.

MEXICAN

Casa Mendoza

If it’s authentic and delicious Mexican food you’re after, try Casa Mendoza’s chiles gueritos, molcajete mar y tierra, or ceviche; pair it with a chavela or cucumber margarita. Indoor and outdoor seating are available, and breakfast is served seven days a week.

SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

Locals say Fisherman’s Market & Grill dishes up some of the Coachella Valley’s best fish tacos, campechana, and stuffed salmon. It’s a lively
counter-service eatery with fresh market-price fish, daily chalkboard specials, and a serve-yourself condiment bar.

STEAKHOUSE

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

With a wine list that includes a selection of more than 400 bottles, you won’t have a difficult time pairing your glass with LG’s famous “Jewel in the Crown,” a 24-ounce porterhouse. The Caesar salad, prepared tableside from scratch, is a crowd pleaser.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

La Quinta Baking Company

A perfect place to relax and enjoy a variety of French pastries and a cappuccino or a croque madame and a mimosa. (Take some beignets to go for later!)

nightlife
LIVE MUSIC

Old Town Tavern

When you visit Old Town Tavern, be sure to have extra napkins on hand. The Texas barbecue here is mouthwatering — ribs, smoked brisket, and barbecue pulled pork. Your most pressing question: Will you try the Betty White cucumber-vodka craft cocktail or the John Wayne, made with whiskey?

KARAOKE

Cunard’s Sandbar

Now in its 37th season, Cunard’s Sandbar is a throwback to the Rat Pack days. Sing along with Bill Baker at the grand piano in this cozy and elegant establishment, known for great service, attentive waitstaff, and stiff drinks.

shop / service
BIKE RENTALS

Pedego Electric Bikes

Open daily, Pedego Electric Bikes rents out electric and pedal bikes and offers repairs, accessories, and group tours. Rentals are available hourly, daily, and for multiple days.

CONSIGNMENT STORE

Encore Consign + Design Studio

You can find high-end, designer-inspired furniture, wall art, rugs, and decorative objects at Encore’s 23,000-square-foot showroom. Design services are also offered.

GYM / HEALTH CLUB

Evolve Yoga

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert looking to be challenged, Evolve has a class to fit your needs: meditation and specialty workshops, one-on-one and large group training, gentle yoga, and Vinyasa.

HAIR SALON

Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon

Extensions, Brazilian blowouts, updos, haircuts, color, full and partial highlights, and blow-dries — the Aveda-trained stylists at Alankara will have you looking your best.

RESALE

Finder’s Thrift & Vinyl

You can find vintage jewelry, books, clothing, records, and local art pieces at Finder’s, but perhaps more curious is the shop’s “museum” with display pieces (not for sale) including an actual shrunken head, a meteorite, and a signed Picasso etching.

VETERINARIAN

Village Park Animal Hospital

This animal hospital has it all — wellness, dental, and hospital care, diagnostic testing, a fully stocked pharmacy, boarding, and grooming. Whether your pet is a cat, dog, reptile, bird, or other small mammal, Village Park will take great care of your loved one.

explore
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

SilverRock Resort

The 18-hole Arnold Palmer Classic Course at SilverRock is sited on 200 acres tucked into the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains. Keep your eyes peeled for wild critters, including Peninsular bighorn sheep.

Silverrock Resort

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SILVERROCK RESORT

SilverRock Resort

MUSEUM

La Quinta Museum

In an effort to preserve and promote the city’s multicultural history, La Quinta Museum provides two exhibition galleries and a range of educational programs covering history and cultural arts. Admission and all events are free.

FESTIVAL

La Quinta Arts Festival

A four-day event in March, La Quinta Arts Festival is an outdoor extravaganza that features 220 contemporary artists. You’ll find sculptures, ceramics, digital art, jewelry, photography, and other work in just about every medium, plus music, performance art, food, and refreshments.

HIKING TRAIL

Bear Creek Trail

Listed among the Top 42 Hikes in the West by Sunset Magazine, this 4.5-mile trek isn’t one for amateurs! But the panoramic views from 2,300 feet above are a worthy reward for your efforts. Pack a sack lunch and take a break at the 4-mile mark, where you will discover a tranquil oasis tucked into the canyon.