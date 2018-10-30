Our readers nominated attractions, restaurants, and experiences throughout Greater Palm Springs in the annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition. The 2018 votes are in, and we’re revealing the results city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.
stay
HOTEL / RESORT WEDDING VENUE
La Quinta Resort & Club
Sprawling across 45 acres, La Quinta Resort offers five golf courses, 41 pools, seven restaurants, tennis courts, shops, a salon, and a spa. The El Presidente Suite is 2,000 square feet of luxury, with a private pool, hot tub, and fireplace.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
La Quinta Resort & Club.
BOUTIQUE HOTEL / RESORT
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta
After a $3.5 million renovation, The Chateau now offers 24 rooms plus two bungalows. All have lakeside views and private patios. Mélange, the hotel’s classic and contemporary restaurant, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
The Chateau at Lake La Quinta.
VACATION RENTALS
Royale Vacation Rentals
Known for being reliable and professional, with top-notch customer care, Royale provides covetable estate and condo rentals in some of the area’s top communities, including PGA West, The Citrus, and Andalusia at Coral Mountain.
taste
ALFRESCO DINING CATERER PIZZA SPORTS BAR
Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill
Stuft serves more than just pizza — also on the menu are sandwiches, steaks, pasta, seafood, chicken, ribs, and tacos. Visit for happy hour to meet a few locals, and don’t overlook the fried green beans.
AMERICAN
La Quinta Cliffhouse
For upscale-casual classic American fare, head to this restaurant perched atop a cliff. The recently remodeled Cliffhouse hosts a popular happy hour and serves a prix-fixe Sunset Dinner every day. Menu favorites include ricotta gnocchi with bolognese and blackened catfish.
ASIAN (TIE) CRAFT COCKTAIL JAPANESE / SUSHI
Okura Robata
There is something for everyone at Okura Robata — Kobe steak, sushi, sashimi, and carpaccio. Wash it down with a Japanese beer or saké, or try a lychee martini or guava mojito. Okura offers an all-you-can-eat deal as well (ask for the special menu).
ASIAN (TIE)
Canton Bistro
If you’re in the mood for authentic Chinese cuisine, head over to Canton Bistro. Firecracker shrimp, roasted duck, chow fun, and kung pao will satisfy your craving. Vegetarian items are also available.
BREAKFAST
Louise’s Pantry
You can trust a restaurant that’s been around for more than 70 years, and Louise’s Pantry has. Their homestyle meals include German apple pancakes, a crab and avocado omelet, and chilaquiles con huevos. Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BURGER
In-N-Out Burger
Is there anything that better represents Southern California? In-N-Out makes simple, but not basic, burgers. Ingredients are never frozen nor microwaved, fries are cut in-house,
and shakes are made with real ice
cream. Ask for your burger or fries “animal style” and thank us later.
COFFEEHOUSE
Old Town Coffee Company
Enjoy this Old Town coffeehouse’s 100 percent organic coffee on the pet-friendly patio. Open daily from 6 a.m., the local hangout brews and blends coffee drinks, teas, and fruit smoothies and also serves baked goods, breakfast, and lunch.
CONTINENTAL ROMANTIC DINING
Lavender Bistro
Hundreds of sparkling lights, fresh flowers, and the scent of lavender pair with live music and superb service, making Lavender Bistro a top choice for date night. Try the bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, oysters on the half shell, and champagne, and don’t forget your camera!
FRENCH
La Brasserie Bistro & Bar
La Brasserie serves a blend of French and California cuisine — the escargot de Bourgogne and bleu-cheese-crusted beef tenderloin are particularly decadent. But save room for dessert; the impressive menu includes vanilla-bean crème brûlée, sorbet, after-dinner drinks, and espresso.
ITALIAN
Chapelli’s Italian Restaurant
This East Coast–style Italian restaurant serves up sand dabs meunière and prosciutto-stuffed chicken as well as an array of pasta dishes. Welcoming service makes it a favorite among locals; it’s been around for 18 years.
MEXICAN
Casa Mendoza
If it’s authentic and delicious Mexican food you’re after, try Casa Mendoza’s chiles gueritos, molcajete mar y tierra, or ceviche; pair it with a chavela or cucumber margarita. Indoor and outdoor seating are available, and breakfast is served seven days a week.
SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Market & Grill
Locals say Fisherman’s Market & Grill dishes up some of the Coachella Valley’s best fish tacos, campechana, and stuffed salmon. It’s a lively
counter-service eatery with fresh market-price fish, daily chalkboard specials, and a serve-yourself condiment bar.
STEAKHOUSE
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
With a wine list that includes a selection of more than 400 bottles, you won’t have a difficult time pairing your glass with LG’s famous “Jewel in the Crown,” a 24-ounce porterhouse. The Caesar salad, prepared tableside from scratch, is a crowd pleaser.
SUNDAY BRUNCH
La Quinta Baking Company
A perfect place to relax and enjoy a variety of French pastries and a cappuccino or a croque madame and a mimosa. (Take some beignets to go for later!)
nightlife
LIVE MUSIC
Old Town Tavern
When you visit Old Town Tavern, be sure to have extra napkins on hand. The Texas barbecue here is mouthwatering — ribs, smoked brisket, and barbecue pulled pork. Your most pressing question: Will you try the Betty White cucumber-vodka craft cocktail or the John Wayne, made with whiskey?
KARAOKE
Cunard’s Sandbar
Now in its 37th season, Cunard’s Sandbar is a throwback to the Rat Pack days. Sing along with Bill Baker at the grand piano in this cozy and elegant establishment, known for great service, attentive waitstaff, and stiff drinks.
shop / service
BIKE RENTALS
Pedego Electric Bikes
Open daily, Pedego Electric Bikes rents out electric and pedal bikes and offers repairs, accessories, and group tours. Rentals are available hourly, daily, and for multiple days.
CONSIGNMENT STORE
Encore Consign + Design Studio
You can find high-end, designer-inspired furniture, wall art, rugs, and decorative objects at Encore’s 23,000-square-foot showroom. Design services are also offered.
GYM / HEALTH CLUB
Evolve Yoga
Whether you’re a beginner or an expert looking to be challenged, Evolve has a class to fit your needs: meditation and specialty workshops, one-on-one and large group training, gentle yoga, and Vinyasa.
HAIR SALON
Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon
Extensions, Brazilian blowouts, updos, haircuts, color, full and partial highlights, and blow-dries — the Aveda-trained stylists at Alankara will have you looking your best.
RESALE
Finder’s Thrift & Vinyl
You can find vintage jewelry, books, clothing, records, and local art pieces at Finder’s, but perhaps more curious is the shop’s “museum” with display pieces (not for sale) including an actual shrunken head, a meteorite, and a signed Picasso etching.
VETERINARIAN
Village Park Animal Hospital
This animal hospital has it all — wellness, dental, and hospital care, diagnostic testing, a fully stocked pharmacy, boarding, and grooming. Whether your pet is a cat, dog, reptile, bird, or other small mammal, Village Park will take great care of your loved one.
explore
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
SilverRock Resort
The 18-hole Arnold Palmer Classic Course at SilverRock is sited on 200 acres tucked into the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains. Keep your eyes peeled for wild critters, including Peninsular bighorn sheep.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SILVERROCK RESORT
SilverRock Resort
MUSEUM
La Quinta Museum
In an effort to preserve and promote the city’s multicultural history, La Quinta Museum provides two exhibition galleries and a range of educational programs covering history and cultural arts. Admission and all events are free.
FESTIVAL
La Quinta Arts Festival
A four-day event in March, La Quinta Arts Festival is an outdoor extravaganza that features 220 contemporary artists. You’ll find sculptures, ceramics, digital art, jewelry, photography, and other work in just about every medium, plus music, performance art, food, and refreshments.
HIKING TRAIL
Bear Creek Trail
Listed among the Top 42 Hikes in the West by Sunset Magazine, this 4.5-mile trek isn’t one for amateurs! But the panoramic views from 2,300 feet above are a worthy reward for your efforts. Pack a sack lunch and take a break at the 4-mile mark, where you will discover a tranquil oasis tucked into the canyon.