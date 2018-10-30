VACATION RENTALS



Royale Vacation Rentals

Known for being reliable and professional, with top-notch customer care, Royale provides covetable estate and condo rentals in some of the area’s top communities, including PGA West, The Citrus, and Andalusia at Coral Mountain.

taste

ALFRESCO DINING CATERER PIZZA SPORTS BAR

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

Stuft serves more than just pizza — also on the menu are sandwiches, steaks, pasta, seafood, chicken, ribs, and tacos. Visit for happy hour to meet a few locals, and don’t overlook the fried green beans.

AMERICAN

La Quinta Cliffhouse

For upscale-casual classic American fare, head to this restaurant perched atop a cliff. The recently remodeled Cliffhouse hosts a popular happy hour and serves a prix-fixe Sunset Dinner every day. Menu favorites include ricotta gnocchi with bolognese and blackened catfish.

ASIAN (TIE) CRAFT COCKTAIL JAPANESE / SUSHI

Okura Robata

There is something for everyone at Okura Robata — Kobe steak, sushi, sashimi, and carpaccio. Wash it down with a Japanese beer or saké, or try a lychee martini or guava mojito. Okura offers an all-you-can-eat deal as well (ask for the special menu).

ASIAN (TIE)

Canton Bistro

If you’re in the mood for authentic Chinese cuisine, head over to Canton Bistro. Firecracker shrimp, roasted duck, chow fun, and kung pao will satisfy your craving. Vegetarian items are also available.

BREAKFAST

Louise’s Pantry

You can trust a restaurant that’s been around for more than 70 years, and Louise’s Pantry has. Their homestyle meals include German apple pancakes, a crab and avocado omelet, and chilaquiles con huevos. Breakfast is served daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BURGER

In-N-Out Burger

Is there anything that better represents Southern California? In-N-Out makes simple, but not basic, burgers. Ingredients are never frozen nor microwaved, fries are cut in-house,

and shakes are made with real ice

cream. Ask for your burger or fries “animal style” and thank us later.

COFFEEHOUSE

Old Town Coffee Company

Enjoy this Old Town coffeehouse’s 100 percent organic coffee on the pet-friendly patio. Open daily from 6 a.m., the local hangout brews and blends coffee drinks, teas, and fruit smoothies and also serves baked goods, breakfast, and lunch.

CONTINENTAL ROMANTIC DINING

Lavender Bistro

Hundreds of sparkling lights, fresh flowers, and the scent of lavender pair with live music and superb service, making Lavender Bistro a top choice for date night. Try the bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, oysters on the half shell, and champagne, and don’t forget your camera!

FRENCH

La Brasserie Bistro & Bar

La Brasserie serves a blend of French and California cuisine — the escargot de Bourgogne and bleu-cheese-crusted beef tenderloin are particularly decadent. But save room for dessert; the impressive menu includes vanilla-bean crème brûlée, sorbet, after-dinner drinks, and espresso.

ITALIAN

Chapelli’s Italian Restaurant

This East Coast–style Italian restaurant serves up sand dabs meunière and prosciutto-stuffed chicken as well as an array of pasta dishes. Welcoming service makes it a favorite among locals; it’s been around for 18 years.

MEXICAN

Casa Mendoza

If it’s authentic and delicious Mexican food you’re after, try Casa Mendoza’s chiles gueritos, molcajete mar y tierra, or ceviche; pair it with a chavela or cucumber margarita. Indoor and outdoor seating are available, and breakfast is served seven days a week.

SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

Locals say Fisherman’s Market & Grill dishes up some of the Coachella Valley’s best fish tacos, campechana, and stuffed salmon. It’s a lively

counter-service eatery with fresh market-price fish, daily chalkboard specials, and a serve-yourself condiment bar.

STEAKHOUSE

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

With a wine list that includes a selection of more than 400 bottles, you won’t have a difficult time pairing your glass with LG’s famous “Jewel in the Crown,” a 24-ounce porterhouse. The Caesar salad, prepared tableside from scratch, is a crowd pleaser.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

La Quinta Baking Company

A perfect place to relax and enjoy a variety of French pastries and a cappuccino or a croque madame and a mimosa. (Take some beignets to go for later!)

nightlife

LIVE MUSIC

Old Town Tavern

When you visit Old Town Tavern, be sure to have extra napkins on hand. The Texas barbecue here is mouthwatering — ribs, smoked brisket, and barbecue pulled pork. Your most pressing question: Will you try the Betty White cucumber-vodka craft cocktail or the John Wayne, made with whiskey?

KARAOKE

Cunard’s Sandbar

Now in its 37th season, Cunard’s Sandbar is a throwback to the Rat Pack days. Sing along with Bill Baker at the grand piano in this cozy and elegant establishment, known for great service, attentive waitstaff, and stiff drinks.

shop / service

BIKE RENTALS

Pedego Electric Bikes

Open daily, Pedego Electric Bikes rents out electric and pedal bikes and offers repairs, accessories, and group tours. Rentals are available hourly, daily, and for multiple days.

CONSIGNMENT STORE

Encore Consign + Design Studio

You can find high-end, designer-inspired furniture, wall art, rugs, and decorative objects at Encore’s 23,000-square-foot showroom. Design services are also offered.

GYM / HEALTH CLUB

Evolve Yoga

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert looking to be challenged, Evolve has a class to fit your needs: meditation and specialty workshops, one-on-one and large group training, gentle yoga, and Vinyasa.

HAIR SALON



Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon

Extensions, Brazilian blowouts, updos, haircuts, color, full and partial highlights, and blow-dries — the Aveda-trained stylists at Alankara will have you looking your best.

RESALE

Finder’s Thrift & Vinyl

You can find vintage jewelry, books, clothing, records, and local art pieces at Finder’s, but perhaps more curious is the shop’s “museum” with display pieces (not for sale) including an actual shrunken head, a meteorite, and a signed Picasso etching.

VETERINARIAN

Village Park Animal Hospital

This animal hospital has it all — wellness, dental, and hospital care, diagnostic testing, a fully stocked pharmacy, boarding, and grooming. Whether your pet is a cat, dog, reptile, bird, or other small mammal, Village Park will take great care of your loved one.