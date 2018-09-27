Best of the Best: Palm Springs

ASIAN

Thai Smile

Thai Smile wins points for friendly service and and a menu of tasty, traditional dishes — made as spicy or as tame as you like them.

thaismilepalmsprings.com

BARBECUE

Smoke Tree BBQ

The house-smoked meat is fall-off-the-bone delicious. But don’t overlook the bourbon pecan pie.

smoketreebbq.com

BURGER SPORTS BAR

Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge

Sports, shareable bar bites, and plenty of loaded burgers, including one that promises to be the “hottest burger in the desert.”

fb.com/smokinburgersps

COFFEEHOUSE

Koffi

With three trendy locations in Palm Springs to choose from, you don’t need to go far for that locally roasted latte.

kofficoffee.com

FRENCH

Pomme Frite

This Belgian bistro welcomes guests with a warm ambiance and authentic European cuisine, including fresh mussels, escargot, and frog legs.

pomme-frite.com

GREEK

Greek Islands

For a taste of the Mediterranean, make this your next stop for lunch or dinner, and enjoy a variety of Greek beers and wines while listening to live music. Try one of the salads or paninis, and don’t miss the signature hummus.

fb.com/greekislandspalmsprings

ITALIAN

Johnny Costa’s

Frank Sinatra enjoyed chef and owner Johnny Costa’s dishes, and his favorites, the linguine with clams and the aptly named Steak Sinatra, are on the menu today. Save room for the homemade tiramisu and cannoli.

johnnycostaspalmsprings.com

MEDITERRANEAN

Evzin Mediterranean Cuisine

The hip and modern vibe of Evzin’s outpost at the Caliente Tropics hotel is only outdone by the eats. Order the Spanish fideo and finish with the Greek yogurt cheesecake.

evzincuisine.com

MEXICAN

Las Casuelas Terraza

With 100-plus varieties of tequila, chill patio vibes with live music, and some of the best guacamole in the desert, Las Casuelas has become a downtown fixture.

lascasuelas.com

PIZZA

Bill’s Pizza

Order one of Bill’s 29 specialty pies or build your own with ingredients like caramelized onions, capers, vegan cheese, or chorizo. The pizza flour is imported from Italy. billspizzapalmsprings.com

SEAFOOD

Fisherman’s Market & Grill

This casual restaurant and seafood market offers well-priced early bird specials. Locals often tout the Baja Fish Tacos as some of the best.

fishermans.com

STEAKHOUSE

LG’s Prime Steakhouse

With the longest list of red wines in the valley, you won’t have a difficult time pairing the right glass with your 24-ounce porterhouse. Bonus: The Caesar salad is made tableside, from scratch.

lgsprimesteakhouse.com

VEGETARIAN / VEGAN

Native Foods Café

Native Foods serves a 100 percent plant-based menu with innovative dishes, including a take on Southern fried “chicken” and waffles. Try the lavender lemonade or watermelon fresca.

nativefoods.com

Nightlife

KARAOKE

Street Bar

Find your favorite songs among Street Bar’s 18,000 available options, and belt them out four nights a week. Oh, and the bartenders pour a strong drink.

psstreetbar.com

LIVE MUSIC

Michael Holmes’ Purple Room

This swanky old-school supper club delivers classic cocktails and fine dining alongside live entertainment, from Broadway tunes to drag. purpleroom

palmsprings.com

Shop RESALE

Revivals

This largely volunteer-run resale store sells new and gently used home goods and vintage and designer clothing, along with its own Mode line of new, modern furnishings.

revivalsstores.com

FLORIST

Palm Springs Florist

Get an arrangement for any occasion that is artfully crafted with fresh, silk, or dried flowers.

palmspringsflorist.net

GALLERY

Michael Weems Collection

Michael Weems serves up audacious artwork in a range of media — glass, crystal, porcelain, melamine, and reclaimed metal.

michaelweems.com

VINTAGE CLOTHING

Iconic Atomic

If you’re on the hunt for quality vintage, look no further.

iconicatomic.com

Explore

ATTRACTION

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

More than 20 million people have traveled to an elevation of 8,516 feet via the world’s largest rotating tram cars.

pstramway.com

BIKE RENTAL

Bike Palm Springs

The company offers electric bikes, kids’ rides, and, for the adventurous (or romantically inclined), bicycles built for two. bikepsrentals.com

CASINO

Spa Resort Casino

Test your luck with 24-hour slots and table games, or venture into the high-limit room. sparesortcasino.com

FESTIVAL

Modernism Week

This 11-day festival in February fêtes midcentury modern architecture and design in the desert. Get a taste of the events including the Modernism Shiw & Sale during Mod Week’s Fall Preview.

modernismweek.com

FUNDRAISING EVENT

Dining Out for Life

One day each year, participating restaurants donate 33 to 110 percent of sales to local nonprofit Desert AIDS Project.

diningoutforlife.com/palmsprings

GYM / HEALTH CLUB

World Gym

You’ll be buff in no time with World Gym’s 100-plus cardio machines, indoor walking and running track, and group classes. There’s also a smoothie bar.

worldgympalmsprings.com

HAIR SALON / SPA

Salon 119 Beauty & Spa

Treat yourself to a little R & R with a cut, color, and blowout. They also offer nail, makeup, and lash-extension services, massage, and permanent makeup. salon119.com

HIKING TRAIL

Indian Canyons

Choose from three hiking trails amid spectacular surroundings of waterfalls and running streams. Or come for a picnic. If you’re lucky, you might spot a Peninsular bighorn sheep.

indian-canyons.com

LIVE THEATER

Desert Ensemble Theatre Company

Desert Ensemble has mastered the art of the live theater experience, evident by its 12 Broadway World Awards and 28 Desert Theatre League Awards. detctheatre.org

MUSEUM

Palm Springs Art Museum

Opening this month, Unsettled (p. 16) shows the work of more than 75 artists influenced by the Greater West. psmuseum.org

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

Indian Canyons Golf Resort

With panoramic views of the mountains, this golf resort offers 36 holes of play, plus a driving range, golf shop, and restaurant.

indiancanyonsgolf.com

VETERINARIAN

Dr. Peter Henein, Palm Springs Animal Hospital

The pet parents’ reviews speak for themselves: “Dr. Henein is the absolute best. His knowledge is up to date, and his compassion and care of animals and owner would be hard to match.” palmsprings animalhospital.com