Best of the Best: Palm Springs

Sparrows Lodge
With no TVs or phones in its 20 rooms, this rustic adults-only retreat forces you to relax and unwind — and the rain shower and horse-trough bathtub will help.
sparrowslodge.com
HOTEL / RESORT
Saguaro Palm Springs
If you’ve ever wondered what a rainbow might look like if it exploded, look no further than the Saguaro. The energy here commands you to have fun, and if you want to take it easy after a night of too much fun, the hotel has
a day spa and yoga classes.
thesaguaro.com
VACATION RENTALS
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
In business since 1972, this company manages more than 350 properties in some of Greater Palm Springs’ most covetable neighborhoods, from midcentury estates in the San Jacinto foothills to Tuscan-style villas with easy access to the fairway.
palmspringsrentals.com
Taste
AMERICAN BREAKFAST CATERER
CRAFT COCKTAIL
Lulu California Bistro
Known as much for its $19.99 three-course meal as for its colorful cocktails, Lulu’s is well-loved by locals and busy at all hours. lulupalmsprings.com
ASIAN
Thai Smile
Thai Smile wins points for friendly service and and a menu of tasty, traditional dishes — made as spicy or as tame as you like them.
thaismilepalmsprings.com
BARBECUE
Smoke Tree BBQ
The house-smoked meat is fall-off-the-bone delicious. But don’t overlook the bourbon pecan pie.
smoketreebbq.com
BURGER SPORTS BAR
Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge
Sports, shareable bar bites, and plenty of loaded burgers, including one that promises to be the “hottest burger in the desert.”
fb.com/smokinburgersps
COFFEEHOUSE
Koffi
With three trendy locations in Palm Springs to choose from, you don’t need to go far for that locally roasted latte.
kofficoffee.com
FRENCH
Pomme Frite
This Belgian bistro welcomes guests with a warm ambiance and authentic European cuisine, including fresh mussels, escargot, and frog legs.
pomme-frite.com
GREEK
Greek Islands
For a taste of the Mediterranean, make this your next stop for lunch or dinner, and enjoy a variety of Greek beers and wines while listening to live music. Try one of the salads or paninis, and don’t miss the signature hummus.
fb.com/greekislandspalmsprings
ITALIAN
Johnny Costa’s
Frank Sinatra enjoyed chef and owner Johnny Costa’s dishes, and his favorites, the linguine with clams and the aptly named Steak Sinatra, are on the menu today. Save room for the homemade tiramisu and cannoli.
johnnycostaspalmsprings.com
MEDITERRANEAN
Evzin Mediterranean Cuisine
The hip and modern vibe of Evzin’s outpost at the Caliente Tropics hotel is only outdone by the eats. Order the Spanish fideo and finish with the Greek yogurt cheesecake.
evzincuisine.com
MEXICAN
Las Casuelas Terraza
With 100-plus varieties of tequila, chill patio vibes with live music, and some of the best guacamole in the desert, Las Casuelas has become a downtown fixture.
lascasuelas.com
PIZZA
Bill’s Pizza
Order one of Bill’s 29 specialty pies or build your own with ingredients like caramelized onions, capers, vegan cheese, or chorizo. The pizza flour is imported from Italy. billspizzapalmsprings.com
SEAFOOD
Fisherman’s Market & Grill
This casual restaurant and seafood market offers well-priced early bird specials. Locals often tout the Baja Fish Tacos as some of the best.
fishermans.com
STEAKHOUSE
LG’s Prime Steakhouse
With the longest list of red wines in the valley, you won’t have a difficult time pairing the right glass with your 24-ounce porterhouse. Bonus: The Caesar salad is made tableside, from scratch.
lgsprimesteakhouse.com
VEGETARIAN / VEGAN
Native Foods Café
Native Foods serves a 100 percent plant-based menu with innovative dishes, including a take on Southern fried “chicken” and waffles. Try the lavender lemonade or watermelon fresca.
nativefoods.com
Nightlife
KARAOKE
Street Bar
Find your favorite songs among Street Bar’s 18,000 available options, and belt them out four nights a week. Oh, and the bartenders pour a strong drink.
psstreetbar.com
LIVE MUSIC
Michael Holmes’ Purple Room
This swanky old-school supper club delivers classic cocktails and fine dining alongside live entertainment, from Broadway tunes to drag. purpleroom
palmsprings.com
Shop RESALE
Revivals
This largely volunteer-run resale store sells new and gently used home goods and vintage and designer clothing, along with its own Mode line of new, modern furnishings.
revivalsstores.com
FLORIST
Palm Springs Florist
Get an arrangement for any occasion that is artfully crafted with fresh, silk, or dried flowers.
palmspringsflorist.net
GALLERY
Michael Weems Collection
Michael Weems serves up audacious artwork in a range of media — glass, crystal, porcelain, melamine, and reclaimed metal.
michaelweems.com
VINTAGE CLOTHING
Iconic Atomic
If you’re on the hunt for quality vintage, look no further.
iconicatomic.com
Explore
ATTRACTION
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
More than 20 million people have traveled to an elevation of 8,516 feet via the world’s largest rotating tram cars.
pstramway.com
BIKE RENTAL
Bike Palm Springs
The company offers electric bikes, kids’ rides, and, for the adventurous (or romantically inclined), bicycles built for two. bikepsrentals.com
CASINO
Spa Resort Casino
Test your luck with 24-hour slots and table games, or venture into the high-limit room. sparesortcasino.com
FESTIVAL
Modernism Week
This 11-day festival in February fêtes midcentury modern architecture and design in the desert. Get a taste of the events including the Modernism Shiw & Sale during Mod Week’s Fall Preview.
FUNDRAISING EVENT
Dining Out for Life
One day each year, participating restaurants donate 33 to 110 percent of sales to local nonprofit Desert AIDS Project.
diningoutforlife.com/palmsprings
GYM / HEALTH CLUB
World Gym
You’ll be buff in no time with World Gym’s 100-plus cardio machines, indoor walking and running track, and group classes. There’s also a smoothie bar.
HAIR SALON / SPA
Salon 119 Beauty & Spa
Treat yourself to a little R & R with a cut, color, and blowout. They also offer nail, makeup, and lash-extension services, massage, and permanent makeup. salon119.com
HIKING TRAIL
Indian Canyons
Choose from three hiking trails amid spectacular surroundings of waterfalls and running streams. Or come for a picnic. If you’re lucky, you might spot a Peninsular bighorn sheep.
indian-canyons.com
LIVE THEATER
Desert Ensemble Theatre Company
Desert Ensemble has mastered the art of the live theater experience, evident by its 12 Broadway World Awards and 28 Desert Theatre League Awards. detctheatre.org
MUSEUM
Palm Springs Art Museum
Opening this month, Unsettled (p. 16) shows the work of more than 75 artists influenced by the Greater West. psmuseum.org
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
Indian Canyons Golf Resort
With panoramic views of the mountains, this golf resort offers 36 holes of play, plus a driving range, golf shop, and restaurant.
indiancanyonsgolf.com
VETERINARIAN
Dr. Peter Henein, Palm Springs Animal Hospital
The pet parents’ reviews speak for themselves: “Dr. Henein is the absolute best. His knowledge is up to date, and his compassion and care of animals and owner would be hard to match.” palmsprings animalhospital.com