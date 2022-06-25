The Hills Are Alive

Arrowhead seems less like a respite and more of an extension of L.A. I can’t imagine the $800,000 cabins of Arrowhead Woods — built shoulder to shoulder — provide even a whiff of the Elysian idyll of Arden Forest. Maybe it’s the cash pouring in, but tourists and locals alike seem stressed. It’s claustrophobic. If I had to live in Arrowhead, I’d go to Fontana on the weekends.

We meet Francisco Behena, whose family has been working at the Malt Shop outside of Cedar Glen for 18 years and eventually bought it six years ago. Since the shop opened in 1946, a room and some booths were added, but, he says, “We’re trying to keep it original. I think back then it was just the counter, and then came the booths. Little by little, we’re trying to keep it up.” He says that most of their customers are locals who’ve been coming for lunch for years, along with part-timers who bring their kids and grandkids for malts. I order a mint chocolate chip malted shake for the Viking. He looks at it like it’s a contagious rash. I explain that, in America, we haven’t yet perfected the gin-and-tonic flavored shake. He is neither amused nor mollified.

The Malt Shop, however, is not the only vestige left of the bygone era of the mountains. There are a couple reasons for optimism. Skyforest at Santa’s Village used to be plain old Santa’s Village, a Christmas fantasyland that opened a month before Disneyland in 1955. It had kiddie rides and giant multicolored toadstools and a chance to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus and eat freshly baked gingerbread cookies. It fell on hard times, surviving fire, bankruptcy, and a couple attempts at reinvention before Bill and Michelle Johnson relaunched it a few years ago as an adventure park with mountain biking, fishing, hiking, and other activities. Santa, the gingerbread, and even some of the old concrete toadstools are still around, but now there’s a ton of fun stuff for kids to do. Up the road in Running Springs is Snow Valley, where three or four generations of SoCalers have hit the slopes for the first time.

“It started out as Fish Camp,” vice president and general manager Kevin Somes says as we sit on the deck at Snow Valley Mountain Resort looking up at the slopes where only a couple months earlier, skiers were carving up snow dumped by a couple decent storms. It wasn’t a record year of snow, but it was good enough to welcome back hundreds of skiers and snowboarders who’d hung up their Marmot mittens during the pandemic. “In 1937, the name was changed to Snow Valley … and in 1941, John Alberan took [it] over.” Alberan developed the ski slopes and then sold the operation to a group of investors that included W.A. Sauey. Sauey died in 2020, but the resort remains his family’s operation.

When the pandemic hit, Snow Valley was ordered to immediately cease operations. “We got a call,” he remembers. “It was a Monday afternoon. We had a lot of snow … and it snowed 6 more feet that season. We could have skied into May. It could have been one of our best seasons ever … and not even [the staff] could ski it.”

However, in 2021, as the restrictions began to lift, Somes says that Snow Valley saw one of its best seasons. In fact, over the last two years, he’s seen a significant increase in both winter and summer visitors. As Somes and I talk, Snow Valley is still weeks away from its May 31 summer opening date, and yet he’s been fielding calls all morning from people who want to know when they can come mountain bike, hike, and ride the lift to the top of the mountain. “Disneyland was closed … amusement parks, bars, bowling alleys, everything. So, people refocused. People want to be outdoors. I think people realized there is more to being outside than just skiing; there is an experience of being here in the mountains. It’s relaxing, and there’s fresh air. Where else can you do this? It’s so close to home.”