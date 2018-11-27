“There’s the sense of freedom, of independence. You’re outdoors, getting low-impact exercise, with a little element of added speed. The human and machine together. It’s just the coolest thing all around, in my opinion.”

Evan Trubee’s got it right: There simply isn’t any hipper way to get a workout, soak up sun, and sightsee around the city streets and desert landscapes of Greater Palm Springs than by bicycling.

Trubee’s passion for peddling informs more than just his own life. It also defines the vibe at his company, Big Wheel Tours, which this year marked two decades in the Coachella Valley.

Stop by Big Wheel Tours’ recently opened Palm Springs space on South Palm Canyon Drive and you’re likely to be amazed at what the good old bicycle has become these days.

“They’re just — wow,” says Trubee. “Everything about them is enormously improved. The materials, the craftsmanship. They take you faster, farther, and so much smoother.”