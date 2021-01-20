PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES
One of the best ways to experience Palm Springs is cruising through it. Bike Palm Springs owners Tony Torres and Rocky Wood, who’ve been renting and repairing cycles for more than 15 years, offer their top advice for hitting the road.
Neighborhood Watch
“We always direct people to the Las Palmas neighborhood, which has a huge concentration of significant modern architecture and old movie star homes. That’s where you’ll find the Elvis Presley Honeymoon Hideaway and the Dinah Shore Estate, which is now owned by Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s very easy riding without too much traffic.”
Tony Torres and Rocky Wood.
Side Hustle
“The city of Palm Springs is very bike friendly, and there’s several well-marked paths, lanes, and routes. If you’re feeling adventurous, the biggest is a 20-mile loop that goes around the entire city. You can usually find your way around Palm Springs without needing to bike on any of the main roads.”
Pit Stop
“When people are biking around, they usually want something lighter to eat for lunch. I always suggest Eight4Nine [Restaurant & Lounge] if they want to sit down or Chicken Ranch for something quicker. They both have clean, healthy menus where you can find something that won’t make you feel like you ate a million calories.”
Visit bikepsrentals.com.
Quick Fix
Palm Springs features three public bike repair stations outfitted with pumps, tools, and more across the city. Find them at the Palm Springs Visitor Center, Palm Springs Public Library, and Demuth Park.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELLE NAGEL