One of the best ways to experience Palm Springs is cruising through it. Bike Palm Springs owners Tony Torres and Rocky Wood, who’ve been renting and repairing cycles for more than 15 years, offer their top advice for hitting the road.

Neighborhood Watch

“We always direct people to the Las Palmas neighborhood, which has a huge concentration of significant modern architecture and old movie star homes. That’s where you’ll find the Elvis Presley Honeymoon Hideaway and the Dinah Shore Estate, which is now owned by Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s very easy riding without too much traffic.”