Things to Do This Week, Aug. 15-22

The Soul Rebels: Aug. 15

This brass sensation is riding high after receiving national attention following the release of their new album, Poetry In Motion. You may have seen The Soul Rebels on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and when they were featured on the official soundtrack for Universal Pictures’ comedy Girls Trip. See them at The Alibi in Palm Springs.

“Some Like It Hot”: Aug. 17

A perfect title for this time of year. The Marilyn Monroe classic rounds out the series of three free films shown at the new downtown park in Palm Springs. The Marilyns of Palm Springs, a local performance troupe, will also be on hand.