Things to Do This Week, Aug. 15-22

Boy George & Culture Club make a stop in the desert Aug. 20 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BOY GEORGE & CULTURE CLUB ON FACEBOOK
The Soul Rebels: Aug. 15
This brass sensation is riding high after receiving national attention following the release of their new album, Poetry In Motion. You may have seen The Soul Rebels on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, and when they were featured on the official soundtrack for Universal Pictures’ comedy Girls Trip. See them at The Alibi in Palm Springs.
“Some Like It Hot”: Aug. 17
A perfect title for this time of year. The Marilyn Monroe classic rounds out the series of three free films shown at the new downtown park in Palm Springs. The Marilyns of Palm Springs, a local performance troupe, will also be on hand.
Proposed Chuckwalla National Monument: Aug. 18
Andrea Iniguez, California Wilderness Coalition (CalWild), Riverside County Public Lands Fellow and Linda Castro, assistant policy director for CalWild, will provide an update via Zoom on the momentum to create a new national monument in the California desert to protect important historical lands, cultural resources, and biodiverse species.
“Welcome Back: An Evening of the Jazz Age”: Aug. 18
Craig Pomranz has curated a unique collection of jazz material from the 1920s and ‘30s among thousands of songs in the American Songbook. His voice will take you back in time. Directed by Ronald Cohen with musical direction for Stuart Elster.
Banda MS: Aug. 19
Named after Mazatlán, Sinaloa, where this group was formed, and specializing in banda music (similar to mariachi, ranchera, and norteño styles), Banda MS brings the heat to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Thunder From Down Under: Aug. 19
The No. 1 male revue in the world comes to the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage. Thunder From Down Under hits an intimate Vegas stage with 13 shows a week, and two international shows touring 50 weeks a year. You won’t ant to miss the site of chiseled bodies and seductive dance routines.
Stephanie Blum
Stephanie Blum: Aug. 19
As a mother of three and former school psychologist, this street smart Brooklyn native has a strong opinion on just about everything, especially parenting, marriage and her most guilty pleasure, pop-culture. Blum was crowned New York’s Funniest Female, chosen for HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival and recognized by The New York Times as “a woman with a sitcom life” consisting of her mentally ill brother and hypochondriac father.
Lovedrive: Aug. 19
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino prepares to “Rock You Like a Hurricane” during this free outdoor concert featuring Lovedrive, a Los Angeles–based Scorpions tribute band.
Splash House 2022: Aug. 19-21
Don your neon speedo and daisy chains and follow the beat to any of three downtown Palm Springs resorts — the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro — for waterside sets by your favorite DJs. Splash House 2022, which happens annually in June and August, has attracted such artists as Bonobo, Justice, Rüfüs du Sol, Bob Moses, Odesza, and Tokimonsta. Your Splash House 2022 festival wristband gets you access to free shuttle service, so you can venue-hop and experience the whole splashin’ shebang. After sundown, the Splash House 2022 open-air after-party thumps all night long at Palm Springs Air Museum amid sweeping hangars and vintage planes.
“Film, The Living Record of Our Memory”: Aug. 20
Take in this one-time screening of this film which brings together film archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers to explain what film preservation is and why it needs to happen. This Desert Film Society event is free to members and $15 for non-members. See the trailer below.
Twentynine Palms Historical Society: Aug. 20
The Twentynine Palms Historical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a barbecue from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Old Schoolhouse. The event is open to everyone. Pitmaster Larry Bowden will serve up his legendary tri-tip. Salads, desert desserts, and drinks are also on the menu.
Boy George & Culture Club: Aug. 20
In an era where synthesizers and drum machines dominated the pop charts, Boy George & Culture Club defied the mainstream and created a counterculture with his distinct, soulful vocals and androgynous style. Se the band of Boy George (lead vocals), Roy Hay (guitar and keyboards), Mikey Craig (bass guitar), and formerly included Jon Moss (drums and percussion) at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Docu-Mondays — Burden of Dreams: Aug. 22
Join Jason Bruecks for a discussion following the screening of this 1982 film as part of the Rancho Mirage Public Library programming. The documentary was shot during and about the production of Werner Herzog’s 1982 film, Fitzcarraldo, filmed on location in the jungles of Peru. View the trailer below.