Briana DeAztlan, 37

Owner, Eventscape

Growing up in the East Valley, Briana DeAztlan was eager to explore new lands. She left for New York City at 17 and returned eight years ago, when she and her husband, Tizoc, inherited the family business. At Eventscape, Briana plans everything from concert parties to weddings and works on major events like the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament.

“I also have a deep interest in arts and culture,” she says, adding that she wants to build on traditions such as Coachella’s annual Día de los Muertos event. She and Tizoc introduced Run With Los Muertos, a 5K race to promote health and the arts.

VIDEO: Briana DeAztlan speaks about growing up here and what a strength that is for the Coachella Valley.