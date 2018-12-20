“There are two rules of thumb here. No. 1: There are no bad bucket-list wishes. No. 2: Everyone should have something on their bucket list,” says Webb Weiman, founder of the local nonprofit My Jump!, which works with seniors around the country (and, once, as far as India) to fulfill actionable dreams.

Since its inception in 2007, the organization has facilitated experiences such as big-wheel trucking, race car driving, and riding the Goodyear blimp for 30 participants. Weiman’s first client, Estelle Eisenberg (pictured above), jumped out of a plane on her 90th birthday. “The one common denominator,” he shares, “is the moment they land, or the moment they step out of a plane, a train, or a race car. To feel the gratitude in their hearts, to see the magic in their eyes, and really, to witness this transformation — it’s everything.”

If you don’t have a checklist of adventures you aspire to experience in your lifetime, you’re breaking one of Weiman’s cardinal rules. While climbing Mount Everest may require a new, life-altering fitness regime — and access — you don’t need to travel to the Himalayas to reach a peak. This new year, as the masses inevitably resolve to shed a few pounds, try a new diet, and save more money, we’re angling to tick a few items off that bucket list. Because, as Weiman points out, life is momentary, and no matter your age, you should reach for those big-ticket goals now.

“You’ve got to live every day,” he says. “Don’t assume that tomorrow will come. If the opportunity is there, go for it. If the opportunity isn’t there, then reach out to organizations like ours who can help make that dream come true.”