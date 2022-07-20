Best Places to Step Back in Time

Best Home Turned Museum

Adventurer, artist, writer, and entrepreneur Cabot Yerxa came to homestead in Desert Hot Springs in 1913. While digging a well, he discovered the hot mineral springs that eventually transformed the area, which he nicknamed Miracle Hill, into a modern spa resort destination.

In his day, however, the desert was no vacation, and there were no luxuries. Over the years, Yerxa, who was born in 1885 on the Sioux Reservation in the Dakota Territories, chronicled the lives of the rough-and-tumble fellas who dug wells, battled rattlesnakes, and constructed the cabins and roads that in 1963 became the city of Desert Hot Springs.