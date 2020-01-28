Desert Hot Springs: Where to Explore

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum
67616 Desert View Ave.
760-329-7610
cabotsmuseum.org
Cabot Yerxa, born in 1885 on the Sioux Reservation in the Dakota Territories, was an adventurer, artist, architect, builder, homesteader, writer, entrepreneur, and activist. He came to homestead in Desert Hot Springs in 1913, and while digging a well he discovered the local hot mineral springs that put the town on the map as a spa resort destination. The mazelike Hopi-style pueblo he hand-built in the 1940s is now a cultural attraction, Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, with 35 rooms displaying Native American art and artifacts, as well as a collection of Yerxa’s own art, handiwork, and souvenirs from his travels.
Mission Lakes Country Club
8484 Clubhouse Blvd.
760-329-6481
missionlakescountryclub.com
The rolling greens of this Ted Robinson–designed course aren’t for the faint of heart: It’s said to have the hardest finishing holes in Greater Palm Springs. Those willing to brave the lush links’ tricky composition are rewarded with breathtaking vistas, especially from the signature 11th hole — 1,550 feet above sea level — which offers golfers vast views of the valley and the often snowcapped mountains beyond.
DID YOU KNOW
Mission Lakes has a restaurant/bar, plus an on-site poolside inn with stay-and-play rates
Mission Creek Preserve
60550 Mission Creek Road
760-369-7105
wildlandsconservancy.com
The Coachella Valley is home to a vast array of species, many of which thrive in this 4,760-acre preserve. Located between the Sonoran and Mojave deserts, the area comprises hiking trails (it’s 4 miles to the Pacific Crest Trail from the parking area) and, surprisingly, natural wetlands fed by a perennial stream. Visit in the spring to see wildflowers.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Monarch Hot Springs
The Monarch Hot Springs experience is one of those unexpected and unparalleled adventures you probably won’t want to tell anyone about — because you’ll want to keep it for yourself. This is a private nursery and wildlife preserve dedicated to repopulating and educating about the monarch butterfly. Reservations are required, so call ahead to arrange a guided exploration. After a short trek through the open desert from the monarch habitat, you’ll come upon the small natural hot spring. Stick around overnight to savor the solitude. There’s no better place to watch the sun set.
Desert Dunes Golf Club
19300 Palm Drive
760-252-5370
desertdunesgc.com
A Robert Trent Jones Jr.– designed course perched in the foothills. Windy conditions test players’ skill.
3 questions
Jack Thompson
Desert Regional Director, Wildlands Conservancy
1
Tips for hiking in the desert?
Be informed; look after your own safety. It’s [also] important that people take an interest in how the lands are protected and where they can lend a hand.
2
Your favorite thing about working at the Mission Creek Preserve?
The desert is a profound place. It helps me stay grounded and make sure that I don’t lose sight of the things that are most important to me.
3
Best outdoor adventure?
Taking a hike on the Pacific Crest Trail.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
Jack Thompson (left) and Kerry Puckett.