Desert Hot Springs: Where to Explore

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum

67616 Desert View Ave.

760-329-7610

cabotsmuseum.org

Cabot Yerxa, born in 1885 on the Sioux Reservation in the Dakota Territories, was an adventurer, artist, architect, builder, homesteader, writer, entrepreneur, and activist. He came to homestead in Desert Hot Springs in 1913, and while digging a well he discovered the local hot mineral springs that put the town on the map as a spa resort destination. The mazelike Hopi-style pueblo he hand-built in the 1940s is now a cultural attraction, Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, with 35 rooms displaying Native American art and artifacts, as well as a collection of Yerxa’s own art, handiwork, and souvenirs from his travels.

Mission Lakes Country Club

8484 Clubhouse Blvd.

760-329-6481

missionlakescountryclub.com

The rolling greens of this Ted Robinson–designed course aren’t for the faint of heart: It’s said to have the hardest finishing holes in Greater Palm Springs. Those willing to brave the lush links’ tricky composition are rewarded with breathtaking vistas, especially from the signature 11th hole — 1,550 feet above sea level — which offers golfers vast views of the valley and the often snowcapped mountains beyond.

DID YOU KNOW

Mission Lakes has a restaurant/bar, plus an on-site poolside inn with stay-and-play rates