Many artifacts were unearthed by archaeologists during the excavation that created Lake Perris. Ask about events at this California State Park museum, from stargazing to tasting native foods.

Must see: Murals by Robert Freeman, a Luiseño Indian who designed the California Indian Seal. Also, a pictograph and a petroglyph carved into the rock on-site.

Sherman Indian Museum

8998 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 951-276-6719

shermanindianmuseum.org

The experience: This museum is set on a campus established in 1901 as a federal school for the education and assimilation of American Indians. Spanning galleries, a garden, research library, gift shop, and photo collection, the museum depicts Native American life at an Indian boarding school through photos, yearbooks, and other memorabilia. Exhibits chronicle the school’s early days of forced assimilation to its current focus on cultural education. An ethnographic room filled with private donations showcases California basketry, beadwork, and contemporary artwork. More than 2,000 catalogued artifacts of American Indian origin are housed in this Riverside Cultural Heritage Landmark that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Despite its limited hours, many love the active schedule of paid hands-on workshops ranging from Native American toys and games to native plant uses, rock art, music, and basketry.

Must see: A stunning buffalo robe donated by a local actress; it was hand-painted by a famous flute maker and artist.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum

15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, CA

661-946-3055

avim.parks.ca.gov

The experience: Tour the eclectic rooms of this folk-art-meets-Tudor-Revival-style home to discover prehistoric and historic American Indian artifacts from the personal archives of two passionate collectors who maintained the museum before it became part of the state park system. Museum founder Howard Arden Edwards, a self-taught artist, built the unusual structure (situated atop granite rock formations) by hand with his son, and it opened to the public in 1932 as a place to share his myriad collections, from arrow points to pottery to necklaces. Now, more than 8,000 objects represent 120 Native American cultures from California, the Southwest, and the Great Basin, with an emphasis on the region’s 4,000-year-old Antelope Valley trade route crossroads. Every October, visitors enjoy dancers, music, artist demonstrations, and storytelling at the American Indian Celebration.

Must see: California Hall, where the founder’s original 1930s exhibits are preserved to illustrate how the interpretation of American Indian cultures has evolved.