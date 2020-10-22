When Edward S. Curtis Met the Cahuilla

In addition to Cahuilla culture and daily practices, Curtis’ writings also describe the tribe’s traditions and rituals for birth, puberty, marriage, and death. Despite the scope of his study of Cahuilla life, however, he never determined the origin of the tribe’s name, theorizing that it “is probably the Spanish rendering of Kawika, westward (literally ‘mountain-ward’).” He writes:

It is easily conceivable that some Spaniard of long ago, traveling through the desert of Salton sink and making inquiry of the nature of the country and the people ahead of him, received Kawíka-wichum as the name of the westerly inhabitants and thereupon recorded the name Cahuilla.

Though the origin of the name remains somewhat of a mystery, there is no doubt that Curtis established his own name through his remarkable ability to capture and record a tribe’s very essence, a talent that became evident early on in his life.

Born in 1868 near Whitewater, Wisconsin, Curtis was 17 years old when he became an apprentice photographer in St. Paul, Minnesota, where his father had moved the family. He later became a partner in a photo studio after they moved near Seattle, Washington. He was 30 years old when he started The North American Indian — marked by his serendipitous meeting with lost scientists, including anthropologist and American Indian expert George Bird Grinnell, while taking photographs on Mt. Rainier. Curtis led them to safety, and Grinnell became his mentor, recommending Curtis for the Harriman Alaska Expedition, where Curtis, who had no academic credentials, developed his methodology for working with the other tribes.

Curtis went through great pains, financial and logistical, to reach so many tribes. He traveled on foot, horseback, and horse-drawn wagon over unpaved, largely unmarked paths. Championed by Teddy Roosevelt and backed for a period by J.P. Morgan, Curtis had the means to travel.

However, once he arrived at his destinations, his situation often became more daunting.

“Curtis often had to work harder to obtain his stories and photographs than merely talking to a few people, his solicitousness notwithstanding,” writes Barry Pritzker, author of the book Edward S. Curtis. “Once provisionally accepted, he was likely to have had to go through physical tests of worth, such as fasts and ‘super-sweats.’”

He overcame many obstacles, and hiried translators and assistants to help him interview and photograph the people. He was, in fact, obsessed with his work; it cost him his wife, his house, his studio back home, and ultimately his physical and mental health.