The Lagardère model, based on running 300 tournaments over the past three decades, including the tremendously successful Safeway Open in Napa as well as several Web.com Tour events, is focused on providing ticket buyers with a cool four-day “golf festival” within the setting of a 72-hole stroke-play competition.

“Here in the desert, you had the ‘Bob Hope and his celebrity friends’ model, then kind of no model, and now there’s our entertainment model, our festival model,” Sanders says. “So we think the answer to my question is: You make it work by what you’re seeing here.”

What you’ll see is specifically intended for the Coachella Valley’s demographic – the average age of ticket buyers at last year’s Challenge, for example, was 60.

This year, the targeted enhancements of the fan experience start at the gate, with an all-inclusive daily ticket priced at $30. No add-on cover charges, no pricey upgrades. For thirty bucks, you’re on the course and into the inviting new hospitality venues.

You’ll find those venues at the PGA West Stadium course, where the final-round action unfolds.

There’s the 8,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor Vons Fan Pavilion behind the 18th green. It will feature food and drink from favorite local eateries like Las Casuelas La Quinta and Chophouse at the Jackalope Ranch. (FYI, the weekend football games will, of course, be shown on multiple screens throughout the pavilion.)