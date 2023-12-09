Cathedral City Hotels Near the Palm Springs Airport

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort
Nine tennis courts, 27 holes of golf, a full-service spa, and a giant azure pool. What more do you need? How about pickleball, racquetball, basketball, bocce ball, and horseshoes? They have that too. When hunger strikes, DoubleTree’s Polanco Kitchen serves a mix of SoCal-inspired flatbreads, seasonal salads, and specialties like Tajín-crusted salmon with cilantro pesto and green papaya slaw. Plus, brunch is available all day. DoubleTree regulars know the cherry on top is the fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie that greets you at check-in.
67967 Vista Chino, Cathedral City
760-322-7000
doubletreepalmsprings.com
Homewood Suites by Hilton
Conveniently sited minutes from the airport, freeway, and downtown Palm Springs, this 197-room property offers condo-style suites for extended stays. Some rooms and the expansive pool area overlook the 18th hole of the adjacent Cimarrón Golf Resort’s Boulder Course with views of Mount San Jacinto as a backdrop. Pets are welcome, hot breakfast is on the house, and every Wednesday evening, the hotel hosts a complimentary cocktail hour for guests.
67711 30th Ave., Cathedral City
760-980-7070
hilton.com
The Paloma Resort and poolside Sol y Sombra restaurant.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE PALOMA RESORT
The Paloma Resort
Centered around a historic, mission-style adobe that now houses The Paloma’s Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant and speakeasy, the newly opened resort pairs a peppy palette with an effervescent pool scene. One- and two-bedroom bungalows dot the property, each with colorful murals of cactuses, agaves, and other desert plants, bringing vibrancy to the walls. The daily resort fee includes use of bicycles, the fitness center, and a putting green, plus first option to reserve the premium air-conditioned Citrus Suite cabana at the foot of the pool; it’s equipped with a full kitchen and optional butler service. In the mood to chill? Book a treatment at the spa.
67670 Carey Road, Cathedral City
760-864-1177
thepalomaresort.com