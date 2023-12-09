Cathedral City Hotels Near the Palm Springs Airport

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort

Nine tennis courts, 27 holes of golf, a full-service spa, and a giant azure pool. What more do you need? How about pickleball, racquetball, basketball, bocce ball, and horseshoes? They have that too. When hunger strikes, DoubleTree’s Polanco Kitchen serves a mix of SoCal-inspired flatbreads, seasonal salads, and specialties like Tajín-crusted salmon with cilantro pesto and green papaya slaw. Plus, brunch is available all day. DoubleTree regulars know the cherry on top is the fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie that greets you at check-in.

67967 Vista Chino, Cathedral City

760-322-7000

doubletreepalmsprings.com

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Conveniently sited minutes from the airport, freeway, and downtown Palm Springs, this 197-room property offers condo-style suites for extended stays. Some rooms and the expansive pool area overlook the 18th hole of the adjacent Cimarrón Golf Resort’s Boulder Course with views of Mount San Jacinto as a backdrop. Pets are welcome, hot breakfast is on the house, and every Wednesday evening, the hotel hosts a complimentary cocktail hour for guests.

67711 30th Ave., Cathedral City

760-980-7070

hilton.com