Cathedral City: Where to Stay

The Paloma Resort offers the Citrus Suite cabana by the pool, equipped with a full kitchen and optional butler service.
PHOTOGRAPH BY BRANDON HARMAN
The Paloma Resort
67670 Carey Road, Cathedral City
760-864-1177
thepalomaresort.com
Centered around a historic mission-style adobe that now houses the property’s Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant and speakeasy, the newly opened resort pairs a peppy palette with an effervescent pool scene. One- and two-bedroom bungalows dot the property, each with colorful murals of cactuses, agaves, and other desert plants bringing vibrancy to the walls. The daily resort fee includes use of bicycles, the fitness center, and a putting green, plus first option to reserve the premium air-conditioned Citrus Suite cabana at the foot of the pool, equipped with a full kitchen and optional butler service.
Grounded at The Paloma
The holistic on-site spa, operated by Grounded Bodyworks, which also runs a spa in Palm Springs, offers an indulgent menu of massages, facials, and body treatments along with waxing, brow lamination, and lash lifting and tinting.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort
67967 Vista Chino
Cathedral City
760-322-7000
doubletreepalm springs.com
Nine tennis courts, 27 holes of golf, a full-service spa, and a giant azure pool. What more do you need? How about pickleball, racquetball, basketball, bocce ball, and horseshoes? They’ve got that too.
When hunger strikes, DoubleTree’s Polanco Kitchen serves a mix of SoCal-inspired flatbreads, seasonal salads, and specialties like Tajín-crusted salmon with cilantro pesto and green papaya slaw, or braised short ribs with horseradish cream and gremolata. But DoubleTree regulars know the cherry on top is the fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie that greets you at check-in.
Homewood Suites by Hilton
67711 30th Ave.
Cathedral City
760-980-7070
hilton.com
Conveniently sited minutes from the airport, freeway, and downtown Palm Springs, this 197-room property offers condo-style suites for extended stays. Some rooms and the expansive pool area overlook the 18th hole of the adjacent Cimarrón Golf Resort’s Boulder Course with unobstructed views of Mount San Jacinto as a backdrop. Pets are welcome, hot breakfast is on the house, and every Wednesday evening, the hotel hosts a complimentary cocktail hour and buffet dinner for guests.
