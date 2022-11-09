Cathedral City: Where to Stay

The Paloma Resort

67670 Carey Road, Cathedral City

760-864-1177

thepalomaresort.com

Centered around a historic mission-style adobe that now houses the property’s Spanish-inspired tapas restaurant and speakeasy, the newly opened resort pairs a peppy palette with an effervescent pool scene. One- and two-bedroom bungalows dot the property, each with colorful murals of cactuses, agaves, and other desert plants bringing vibrancy to the walls. The daily resort fee includes use of bicycles, the fitness center, and a putting green, plus first option to reserve the premium air-conditioned Citrus Suite cabana at the foot of the pool, equipped with a full kitchen and optional butler service.

Grounded at The Paloma

The holistic on-site spa, operated by Grounded Bodyworks, which also runs a spa in Palm Springs, offers an indulgent menu of massages, facials, and body treatments along with waxing, brow lamination, and lash lifting and tinting.