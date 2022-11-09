Cathedral City: Things to Do

Mary Pickford Is D’Place

36850 Pickfair St., Cathedral City

805-328-7100

dplaceentertainment.com

Named after the early 1900s Canadian film actress and producer known as “America’s Sweetheart,” the Mary Pickford movie theater is the nucleus of downtown Cathedral City. The cinema has lounge-style seating and a well-stocked concessions bar serving ice cream, wine, and beer. If you like to feel your films, try the motion-enhanced D-box chairs that move and shake along with the action. As for its marquee, the Mary Pickford screens all the new releases along with throwbacks and art flicks.

Big League Dreams Sports Park

33700 Date Palm Drive, cathedral City

760-324-5600

cathedralcity.bigleaguedreams.com

Sports enthusiasts, rejoice! It’s your chance to play Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Wrigley Field. The athletics complex has scaled-down replica fields along with a 20,000-square-foot indoor soccer pavilion, coin-operated batting cages, a restaurant, an arcade, and a play zone for the little kids. Grab a hot dog and catch a league game. Or rent out the property and get hitched: Big League Dreams is available for weddings and private events.

Patriot Park

Adjacent to Big League Dreams, at the corner of Date Palm and Dinah Shore drives, this 6-acre park with shade trees and picnic tables hosts the city's annual Healing Field tribute for fallen soldiers. A statue honors Ming Sun, a city resident who lost his life in Iraq.