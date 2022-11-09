Cathedral City: Things to Do

Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened in late 2020.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City
68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
888-999-1995
aguacalientecasinos.com
Between the spicy nightlife, the action on the casino floor, and the tequila bar serving more than 50 types of agave-based spirits, the newest property in the Agua Caliente Casino collection promises — and delivers — 24-hour fun.
Boomers!
67700 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City
760-324-5600
boomerspalmsprings.com
The whole fam will have fun whacking their clubs around three 18-hole mini golf courses, all illuminated for evening play. Embrace your need for speed around banked curves, hairpin turns, and straightaways on the go-kart track; cool off on the bumper boats; and show off your moves in the arcade on Dance Dance Revolution. Boomers! also has a climbing wall and batting cages.
Museum of Ancient Wonders
69028-B E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
442-268-5004
moaw.org
In an unassuming strip mall off Highway 111, you will discover owner Alberto Acosta’s unique collection of treasures, such as a re-creation of King Tut’s mummy case and a laboratory cast of a T-Rex skull. While these artifacts aren’t the real things, the sheer number of objects is astounding. The Tutankhamun exhibit alone has 124 replicas, while the Mesozoica collection of dinosaurs includes pieces gathered from more than 30 museums around the world.
Coachella Valley Repertory
68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive
Cathedral City
760-296-2966
cvrep.org
Coachella Valley Repertory, aka CVRep, has a mighty track record for staging compelling, thought-provoking productions that make audiences question their own view of things. The 2022–’23 season marks the debut of artistic director Adam Karsten and features a schedule of five Tony Award–winning plays: The Humans (Nov. 8–20), Fun Home (Dec. 6–18), Dirty Blonde (Jan. 17–29), Once (Feb. 21–March 5), and Hand to God (March 28–April 9).
Perez Road Art & Design District
68895 Perez Road, Cathedral City
fb.com/perezartanddesign
Feast your eyes and feed your soul with a walk around the many art galleries and studios populating the Perez Road Art & Design District (mostly in the “H” and “I” buildings). Here, you’ll find artists working in a variety of styles and media, as well as purveyors of distinctive modern and vintage interior furnishings and design objects. If the thought of walking into artists’ spaces intimidates you, plan your visit for the first Friday of the month, when the creative tenants open for a free art walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
Mary Pickford Is D’Place
36850 Pickfair St., Cathedral City
805-328-7100
dplaceentertainment.com
Named after the early 1900s Canadian film actress and producer known as “America’s Sweetheart,” the Mary Pickford movie theater is the nucleus of downtown Cathedral City. The cinema has lounge-style seating and a well-stocked concessions bar serving ice cream, wine, and beer. If you like to feel your films, try the motion-enhanced D-box chairs that move and shake along with the action. As for its marquee, the Mary Pickford screens all the new releases along with throwbacks and art flicks.
Big League Dreams Sports Park
33700 Date Palm Drive, cathedral City
760-324-5600
cathedralcity.bigleaguedreams.com
Sports enthusiasts, rejoice! It’s your chance to play Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Wrigley Field. The athletics complex has scaled-down replica fields along with a 20,000-square-foot indoor soccer pavilion, coin-operated batting cages, a restaurant, an arcade, and a play zone for the little kids. Grab a hot dog and catch a league game. Or rent out the property and get hitched: Big League Dreams is available for weddings and private events.
Patriot Park
Adjacent to Big League Dreams, at the corner of Date Palm and Dinah Shore drives, this 6-acre park with shade trees and picnic tables hosts the city's annual Healing Field tribute for fallen soldiers. A statue honors Ming Sun, a city resident who lost his life in Iraq.
Free Little Art Gallery
68845 Perez Road, Ste. H13
Cathedral City
instagram.com/free_little_ art_gallery_ps
Take a painting, leave a painting! Artist Kippi Leonard placed this miniature gallery in front of her namesake art studio in the Perez Road Art & Design District to stoke creativity within the community. It’s run on an honor system, much like a book exchange. You might find tiny canvases, sculptures, doodles, or painted rocks — just the thing to brighten someone’s day.
ask a local
Kippi Leonard
Kippi Leonard
Artist and owner
Kippi Leonard Art Studio and Free Little Art Gallery
1. The Coachella Valley art scene is:
“Growing and expanding. We have a waiting list at Perez Road Art & Design District with artists who would like to lease studio and gallery space. The valley is home to many talented emerging and established artists.”
2. Best spot for a quick bite:
“The Barrel District for avocado tacos and an ahi stack. They are delicious, and it’s a great find close by. They have burgers, pizza, and salads too.”
3. For inspiration:
“Palm Springs Art Museum is a vibrant place with a permanent art collection that is diverse and impressive. The changing exhibits are among the best I’ve seen for a small museum.”
Cimarrón Golf Resort
67603 30th Ave., Cathedral City
800-701-1656
cimarrongolf.com
Counted among the most unique playing terrains in the valley, the pair of John Fought–designed courses at Cimarrón present an open, links-style layout across rustic desert routing. Whether taking on the championship Boulder Course (6,782 yards) or the short and strategic Pebble Course (par 55 at 3,020 yards), players will find generous landing areas matched with taut tests of wind considerations and well-undulated greens.
Facilities include a driving range, and for golfers aiming to dial-in the wedges and putter, the renowned on-site Dave Pelz Scoring Game School provides one-, two-, and three-day instructional sessions to assist in improving your short game.
Cathedral Canyon Trail
Foothill Road Cathedral City
Explore the canyon that Cathedral City is named for on this moderate trail packing postcard-worthy views of the valley floor below. Park along the paved street near the end of Foothill Road at the top of Cathedral City Cove to access the narrow trail, a popular route among mountain bikers. The loop is approximately 3.8 miles with a 1,000-foot elevation gain.
CV Link
Cathedral City
coachellavalleylink.com
Conceptualized as a valleywide pathway for pedestrians, cyclists, and low-speed electric vehicles, including golf carts, the paved CV Link is being built in segments across the Coachella Valley. The first segment opened in Cathedral City in 2018. The 2.3-mile route traces Cimarrón Golf Club’s Boulder Course, connecting Ramon Road with Vista Chino. Access points are located at Ramon Road, just west of Landau Boulevard, and on East Vista Chino near Clubhouse View Drive.