Check Out These New Restaurants and Shops in Greater Palm Springs

New year, new … furniture store? You bet. The Coachella Valley is forever growing, adding more favorites to a reliable scene of cool shops, exciting concept restaurants, and sleek hotels. Next time you’re in the mood for an au courant experience, check out these nine recently opened spots.

Roche Bobois

Palm Desert

Glossy French furniture store Roche Bobois opened its Palm Desert outpost on El Paseo in September, bringing contemporary and modernist furnishings to desert decorators. The brand is known for eye-catching sofas, including funky, mix-and-match modular couches and cloudlike “Bubble” seating.

Life House

Palm Springs

The newest addition to Life House’s line of boutique hotels opened in Palm Springs in November, embracing a 1970s design aesthetic with soft browns and greens, funky prints, and clean lines. The hotel’s poolside restaurant, Minerva’s, features lounging areas and a quiet indoor bar that stokes a pool-party feel.

Dave & Busters

Rancho Mirage

For years, desert arcade fiends had few places to get their fix once they outgrew Chuck E. Cheese. Lucky for them, the mother of all eat-and-play establishments touched down at The River at Rancho Mirage in September, offering a place to toss back Long Islands and rack up high scores.