Chelsea Healey, 27

Attorney, Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney

“Justice motivates me,” Chelsea Healey says. “I’ve always wanted to be a voice for those who didn’t have one.”

Born and raised in Palm Springs, she credits her father, a longtime local CPA, for ensuring she was invested in the community at a young age. She spent college and law school fighting for juveniles and indigent families; now, as an attorney, she advocates for clients in probate and trust, administration and litigation, estate planning, and civil litigation, as well as pro bono work.

“I’m grateful to be able to start my career in the place that I grew up.”

VIDEO: Chelsea Healey has always wanted to be a voice for those who don’t have one.