El Paseo Cruise Night

Palm Desert

More than 200 souped-up vehicles prowl Palm Desert’s luxurious shopping strip during El Paseo Cruise Night on the first Friday of the month. “It’s like a mini American Graffiti,” says Martin, who launched the meetup in 2013. Classic car owners and enthusiasts convene at 3 p.m. on the upper parking level of

The Gardens on El Paseo. At 4:30 p.m., drivers parade their rides down the boulevard. The regular cruise takes place Feb. 1. A special auction is set for Feb. 6 to benefit Desert Cancer Foundation, and an extra cruise night on Feb. 8 kicks off the Dr. George Charity Car Show.

elpaseocruisenight.com

Cruise-In Car Show

Palm Desert

Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association presents its car party the first Saturday of each month (Feb. 2) at the north side of Westfield Palm Desert. More than 100 collector cars and motorcycles gather behind Macy’s, atop the parking structure, and festivities include food, music, prizes, and crafts for the kids. The action starts at 1 p.m., and admission is free for spectators.

westfield.com/palmdesert

Dr. George Charity Car Show

Indian Wells

This motoring extravaganza, presented by the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association and now in its 14th year, draws more than 1,000 vehicles for a dazzling display. Held Feb. 9 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the event honors the memory of Desert Cancer Foundation co-founder Dr. Sebastian George.

palmspringscruisinassociation.com