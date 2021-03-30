Where Horsing Around is Encouraged

Coachella Valley Horse Rescue dates back to 2008 when director Annette Garcia saw a need to help abused, abandoned, and ill horses in the valley. A generous donation from comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi led to building a ranch to further their efforts of placing horses in “loving forever homes.”

Palm Springs Life spoke further with Morgan about the weekend event.

How did the horse painting start?

A rescue horse named Decco did the first painting. Decco succumbed to some injuries that we couldn't fix. We have a special painting in our clubhouse done by Decco. In the painting, you can see very clearly a horse. This is in memoriam of Decco. And that's what inspired us to do more of this.

How else can kids interact with the horses?

The kids can expect to learn how to approach a horse. They can meet the horses from the outside of their stall. There is also an opportunity where kids can read to the horses, which is a very special bonding experience because the horses really pay attention to it. It is really amazing.