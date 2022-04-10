Things to Do This Week, April 11-18

Coachella Pre-Party at Fantasy Springs: April 14

To celebrate the return of the wildly popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival, Marker Broadcasting and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino host two free festival concerts from 5-7 p.m. April 14 and April 28 at the Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs. These pre-parties will feature live performances by some of the talented artists taking the stage at the famed music fests.

BACK TO BUSINESS EXPO: APRIL 14

This expo at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage offers valley visitors and residents a one-stop spot to shop local. More than 80 desert businesses and restaurants show off their products and services and hand out tastes of their freshly made eats.

ROLLING STONE LIVE: April 15-16

Timed to the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Rolling Stone will return with its annual festival weekend activation, Rolling Stone Live, presented by Meta, April 15 – 16, at ARRIVE Hotel in Palm Springs. This event will celebrate music, creators, fashion, tech and more - culminating on April 16 with an all-day pool party with live music by Grace Mckagan, BLXST and Carwash, with sets from James Hype and Gryffin. RSVP required.

COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL: APRIL 15–17 & 22–24

It’s baaack! The three-day festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio features headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, as well as local artists like Giselle Woo & The Night Owls to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.