Things to Do This Week, April 11-18

ARRIVE Hotel in Palm Springs hosts Rolling Stone Live complete with activations and an all-day pool party with live music.
Glow in the Park: Though April 29
Explore the themed pathways, enjoy the immersive and interactive photo opportunities at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ inaugural Glow in the Park. The event features dozens of illuminated animal and nature-scape lanterns across the zoo.
Mikael Healey
Walk of the Stars Palm Springs to Honor Mikael Healey: April 11
Master pianist, composer, producer, and vocalist Mikael Healey will be honored with the 450th Star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs. The star will be unveiled at 3 p.m. April 11 at 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive. A long-time resident of Palm Springs, Healey has shared his talents by playing at various valley entertainment scenes and supports new performers in the area.
Family Fun Fest at Palm Springs Pubic Library: April 13
The Palm Springs Public Library has brought back its Family Fun Fest from 9 a.m. to noon on the field of the Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road. This free community spring festival includes many local organizations presenting their programs and services currently available or soon to come. There will be fun activities, crafts, a bounce house and an appearance by ‘Sparky’ the Fire Dog at the CERT Trailer from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
PAINT NIGHT AT THE BREWERY: APRIL 13
Sip locally crafted ales, porters, and IPAs from La Quinta Brewing Co. while painting a masterpiece at the brewery’s Palm Desert taproom. Artist Lauren Avitia walks you through each step of decorating your canvas.
The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs hosts a pair of pre-parties during both Coachella weekends.
Coachella Pre-Party at Fantasy Springs: April 14
To celebrate the return of the wildly popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival, Marker Broadcasting and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino host two free festival concerts from 5-7 p.m. April 14 and April 28 at the Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs. These pre-parties will feature live performances by some of the talented artists taking the stage at the famed music fests.
BACK TO BUSINESS EXPO: APRIL 14
This expo at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage offers valley visitors and residents a one-stop spot to shop local. More than 80 desert businesses and restaurants show off their products and services and hand out tastes of their freshly made eats.
ROLLING STONE LIVE: April 15-16
Timed to the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Rolling Stone will return with its annual festival weekend activation, Rolling Stone Live, presented by Meta, April 15 – 16, at ARRIVE Hotel in Palm Springs. This event will celebrate music, creators, fashion, tech and more - culminating on April 16 with an all-day pool party with live music by Grace Mckagan, BLXST and Carwash, with sets from James Hype and Gryffin. RSVP required.
COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL: APRIL 15–17 & 22–24
It’s baaack! The three-day festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio features headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, as well as local artists like Giselle Woo & The Night Owls to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Desert Gold at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club: April 15-17 & 21-24
Desert Gold, the annual celebration of cosmic sights and sounds, returns to Ace Hotel & Swim Club. There will be live performances poolside by Sudan Archives and Esty, resident DJs Pangea Sound and Chulita Vinyl Club; a Future Classic party and Desert Gold mainstay The Do-Over returning for their annual Sunday throwdowns. LA based analog culture collective In Sheep’s Clothing will take over The Amigo Room, plus special surprise guests will make their way to the desert to elicit sonic euphoria from sunup ’til sundown.
Brothers of the Desert Spring Affair: April 16
Join in a Spring Affair and help Brothers of the Desert celebrate their accomplishments and raise funds to continue to build and expand their organization. This event will honor former Mayor of Palm Springs, Rod Oden; former executive director of the L-Fund, Barbara Carpenter; and Palm Springs Women’s Jazz and Blues Association board chairs Gail Christian and Lucy Debardelaban.
Confetti film premiere: April 16
The Desert Film Society offers a one-time screening of this Chinese film at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. How far would a mother go to reverse her child’s fate? Based on writer/director Ann Hu’s story, that’s the question facing Lan, who travels with her 9-year-old severely dyslexic daughter from their small town in China to New York City. An immigrant experience combined with a mother-daughter story.
Free Easter Crafts and Chocolate: April 16
Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will join forces April 16, 1 – 3 p.m. for a special festival. Spring into Easter with a free arts and crafts event for the kids, chicks and chocolate included! The fun begins exclusively at The River in Rancho Mirage. First Hop. Visit Ben & Jerry’s. Choose your own Bunny Ear Headbands to color. The headbands include two designs to suit all kinds of bunnies. One style features bunny ears with a top hat while the other features a flower crown. All art supplies are included. Receive a free fuzzy baby chick toy with every creative masterpiece! Second Hop. Visit Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Show the fuzzy baby chick at the register and receive a free surprise treat bag.
Sound Bat, Simeon Den: April 16
Interdisciplinary artist, Simeon Den, will be hosting crystal “singing” bowl Sound Bath sessions at the historic Agnes Pelton House in the Cathedral City Cove on Saturdays at 2 p.m. during the months April. Admission is free (pay what you can), first-come-first-served-basis with a suggested Peace Offering of $20 at-the-door or on Venmo (310-801-6538). The sound bath session includes a mindful meditation and an opportunity to experience the energetic vibrations generated by the crystal bowls that are tuned to balance the chakras and calm the mind and body.
Jesika von Rabbit: April 16
Melissa Morgan Fine Art begins a new concert series in the sculpture garden on El Paseo in Palm Desert with a performance by Jessica von Rabbit from 6-8 p.m.
WARING INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION: APRIL 18
Each year, musicians age 18 to 31 compete for the top spots in the Waring International Piano Competition. The winners will display their skills at McCallum Theatre.
