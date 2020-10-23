Tourism in the Coachella Valley

Before the pandemic, the Coachella Valley was seeing a record-breaking number of visitors (more than 14 million), supporting at least 53,000 tourism-related jobs and generating more than $7 billion in local economic impact in 2019, according to the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau. Likewise, Palm Springs International Airport served a record-high 2.6 million passengers and was on pace outperform that mark this year.

“When the BNP Paribas [tennis tournament] and Coachella and Stagecoach festivals cancelled their events in March and April,” says Scott White, president and CEO of the tourism agency, “it became clear that this was going to be a serious issue for our destination.”

The CVB took the lead in communicating safety guidelines to local businesses and consumers and introduced the Safer Together, Greater Together pledge. More than 400 local businesses, venues, and attractions have signed on, committing to adhere to state, local, and industry guidelines to protect staff, vendors, and customers. The CVB uses the pledge in marketing campaigns to instill confidence in would-be visitors.

Prior to this shift in focus, the CVB had been working toward the objectives of its Destination Development Plan, which was designed to help the region recover faster during economic recessions than it did after the financial crisis of 2008. “It took tourism over seven years to recover,” White says. “That is too long.”

Drafted in 2016, the 10-year plan aims to increase visitation to 16 million by 2026 by expanding air service and working with local cities to attract major events that “align with [the destination’s] brand pillars” of health and wellness, arts and culture, and outdoor adventure. “A great example of this is the Ironman event,” White says of the triathlon scheduled for December. “La Quinta and Indian Wells worked together to secure an event that will positively impact our economy.”

The CVB has hired the consulting firm DestinationNEXT to “provide each city with ideas and best practices from around the world that may work here,” potentially curbing pandemic-related losses of an estimated $3.5 billion in revenues and 25,000 jobs in the region, according to the research firm Tourism Economics.

White is bullish on Palm Springs International Airport. “Travelers want resort-type destinations with wide-open spaces and outdoor activities,” he says. “Airlines are pivoting from international to domestic travel. We’ve been in multiple discussions with the airlines about new opportunities.”