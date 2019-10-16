Why Greater Palm Springs?

Miller is certainly not alone. More than ever, people are discovering all that Greater Palm Springs has to offer — its 360 days of sunshine per year, relaxing atmosphere, and natural beauty — and leaving larger, busier cities for this slice of heaven. People like Aaron and Becca Brukman. When the brother and sister team decided to start a business, they looked all over Southern California before deciding to relocate here from Long Beach. In December 2018, they opened Holey Scoops, an ice cream store in the Albertsons shopping center in Palm Desert. One of the things that drew them was the city’s family-friendly atmosphere and small-town vibe. “There’s a great sense of community here,” Becca says. “We’re from a pretty big area. Here, you see a lot of the same people, and everybody is really friendly. That’s been super, especially with an ice cream shop — it really goes along with our brand and the family-friendly experience we’re trying to sell.”

Aaron and Becca, both millennials in their 20s, have discovered that living in the desert has its advantages. “It’s definitely more affordable,” Becca says. As for the red tape of starting a business, Aaron says the city of Palm Desert made the whole thing surprisingly pain-free. “When we went in to get a business permit, there wasn’t a big line. It was all very easy to do.”

The Coachella Valley has a lot to entice to young entrepreneurs and job seekers. A 2018 study by the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau of 1,000 people between the ages of 20 and 26 revealed that four out of five respondents would either move or consider moving to the desert if they found the right job here. Among those surveyed, the most sought-after job industries were agriculture, hospitality, and technology. And the primary motivators influencing the decision to relocate were salary and lower cost of living.