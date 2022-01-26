The Castle Keeper

Twenty years ago this month, Cole Eyraud reopened Cabot’s Pueblo Museum after the death of its creator. But for Eyraud, the local treasure on Miracle Hill would be history, with a lowercase “h.” The story of how he preserved it is History with a capital “h.” The following summarizes Eyraud’s story told in the new book The Man Who Saved a Legacy: How Colbert Henry Eyraud Preserved Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, available at the museum and on Amazon.

By the time of his death on March 5, 1965, Desert Hot Springs homesteader Cabot Yerxa had hand-built a 35-room pueblo with 150 windows, 65 doors, and 30 rooflines. He and his wife, Portia, used it as their residence and promoted it as a museum with Native American artifacts, items he collected during his travels, and displays on desert flora and fauna.

Newspapers and magazines frequently referred to the pueblo as a “castle.” But without its gregarious owner/host, the public attraction faced a precarious future. The Jan. 26, 1967, edition of Desert Sentinel newspaper sounded the alarm in “Familiar Landmark Here Stands Deserted, Alone.”