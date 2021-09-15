Where to Spend Your “Idyll” Time

As some out-of-towners become full-time residents in their second homes in the desert, Idyllwild has become an increasingly popular day trip, according to Palm Springs designers Howard Hawkes and Kevin Kemper of H3K Design. The duo’s revamp of an iconic lodge on the "Hill," Creekstone Inn, is designed to entice visitors to stay a few days in a “hip” new place, envisioned by a San Francisco couple known for their desert projects.

Amy and Tim Brinkman, who renovated The Twist and The Float and are working on Limon in Palm Springs, bought Creekstone in 2020. They had already purchased the adjacent Grand Lodge in 2016. Amy says the couple fell in love with Idyllwild, the people and the Lodge when they were invited up the Hill in 2015 by a realtor. Tim first visited Idyllwild at age 7 for its Christmas tree lighting with his parents.