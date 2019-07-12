Hooked on Crochet

Tucked behind the Joshua Tree Saloon sits a one-a-kind museum dedicated solely to the craft beloved by grandmothers everywhere: crocheting.

Established in 2006 by local artist Shari Elf, the World Famous Crochet Museum is housed in a former drive-through photo kiosk that Elf rescued from the side of Highway 62 in Yucca Valley and painted in shades of vivid green. Inside the space – which can fit 2 people (somewhat) comfortably – the shelves are lined with an eclectic array of crocheted creations.

Elf, who co-founded the Art Queen Gallery next to the museum, began this unique undertaking in her bathroom with an assortment of poodle-shaped bottle and toilet paper covers. Gifted with the first two pieces in her collection from her friend, Los Angeles-based folk artist Amanda Otto, Elf called it her “crochet museum.” As she traveled around the country, she combed thrift stores and yard sales searching for crocheted animals to add to the off-beat arrangement. When it grew too large to keep in her home, Elf purchased the defunct drive-through photo stand and officially launched the museum.