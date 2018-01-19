Susan Stein, fashion editor of Palm Springs Life and creative producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, is a busy fashionista in constant demand on land— and sea.

This September, she steps onboard the six-star decks of the newly-reimagined Crystal Symphony to helm its eventful Fashion & Style cruise. As Style Navigator, she presents a fashionable theme program amidst the autumn palette of New England and Eastern Canada’s runway of memorable ports.