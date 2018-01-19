Susan Stein, fashion editor of Palm Springs Life and creative producer of Fashion Week El Paseo, is a busy fashionista in constant demand on land— and sea.
This September, she steps onboard the six-star decks of the newly-reimagined Crystal Symphony to helm its eventful Fashion & Style cruise. As Style Navigator, she presents a fashionable theme program amidst the autumn palette of New England and Eastern Canada’s runway of memorable ports.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, Susan uses her professional expertise to craft a series of up-close-and-personal fashion events for the luxe line. Afternoons at sea showcase fashion lectures and discussions, fashion presentations, afternoon tea-and-cocktail socials and paparazzi-worthy red carpet opportunities.
“Crystal Cruises continues to raise its own bar on luxury,” declares Stein. “And to sail on Crystal Symphony after the ship’s recent makeover is a real thrill. I mean, who doesn’t love a good makeover?”
Crystal Symphony recently emerged from her longest-ever facelift to sport even more beauty and innovative features.
Susan Stein, fashion editor at Palm Springs Life and creative director of Fashion Week El Paseo.
These enhancements include additional dining options with expanded specialty venues and open-seating, more state-of-the-art technologies including free unlimited Wi-Fi, and spacious new suites and penthouse accommodations
The 10-day voyage, Sept. 25 through Oct. 5 2018, sails northbound from New York to Montreal and includes the colorful ports of Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, St. John and Québec City.
A portion of monies booked for this event benefits Girlfriend Factor, a local Palm Desert non-profit organization.
For more information, contact Christopher Escamilla at 800-688-8500 or CE.Escamilla@frosch.com
PHOTO COURTESY CRYSTAL CRUISES
Beautiful fall foilage of Québec City in Canada — one of the stops along the cruise.