Cynthia Rowley Brings Fashion to Palm Desert Runway

Cynthia Rowley intended to be a painter. But the fashion world transfixed her while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago, and after graduation, she high-tailed it to New York City to start her eponymous fashion brand.

Dubbed the pioneer of “surf leisure” by Vogue, Rowley’s innate sense of adventure and love of the outdoors inform easy-to-wear styles that skirt the line between modern, beachy, and unabashedly feminine. Picture fun patterns, playful ruffles, and silhouettes that are nipped and tucked in all the right places.