Cynthia Rowley Brings Fashion to Palm Desert Runway

Cynthia Rowley intended to be a painter. But the fashion world transfixed her while she was studying at the Art Institute of Chicago, and after graduation, she high-tailed it to New York City to start her eponymous fashion brand.
Dubbed the pioneer of “surf leisure” by Vogue, Rowley’s innate sense of adventure and love of the outdoors inform easy-to-wear styles that skirt the line between modern, beachy, and unabashedly feminine. Picture fun patterns, playful ruffles, and silhouettes that are nipped and tucked in all the right places.
Whether she’s exploring on a far-flung getaway, surfing secret spots in exotic destinations, or scuba-diving in an arctic glacier, it’s safe to say the designer is known to take risks. It’s this joie de vivre that translates into the spirit of her designs.
See Rowley in person as she presents her latest collection on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway, then shop her looks at the El Paseo store Summer Colony Living.
03.17
12:30 p.m. Cocktail Reception
2 p.m. Fashion Show
03.18–03.23
Trunk Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Summer Colony Living
73061 El Paseo, Suite 6, Palm Desert
Whimsical florals bring a painterly touch to the designs of Cynthia Rowley, while structured shapes exude a powerful confidence.
