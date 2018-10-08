Danny Zhou

Owner and founder

Dosooz

Danny Zhou fell in love with the desert within a matter of hours. “In 2010, we took a seven-day vacation to Palm Springs,” he says. “On the third day, we bought a house.”

Two years later, Zhou and his family moved to the Coachella Valley permanently.

Inspired by the area’s iconic midcentury modern architecture and chic vibe, Zhou founded Dosooz — “one-stop shopping for modern furniture” — in Palm Desert. Dosooz designs and manufactures luxurious furniture and finishes, with an emphasis on blending form and function. “Both my wife and I have a passion for design and creation,” Zhou says, “and we have engineering and manufacturing backgrounds.”

They’ve also created the Alpod, a portable modular home made from aluminum that they manufacture and ship globally. “It’s affordable, sturdy, durable, eco-friendly and recyclable,” he says. It comes with a 50-year warranty and perks like remote-controlled appliances. “You can put it anywhere — in the High Desert, the mountains, the beach, everywhere,” he says. It also offers commercial applications, including pop-up stores.

Originally from Shanghai, China, Zhou studied and lived in New York City for more than 20 years before relocating to the Coachella Valley. “It’s is the perfect place for us,” he says. “People here are so friendly, and we love golfing and outdoor living. Our kids have a great school, too. The desert is a peaceful, lovely place.”

VIDEO: Danny Zhou talks about the specifics of his Palm Desert business.