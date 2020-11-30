december 2020 horoscopes

sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21
New concepts and information change your idea about net worth. Suddenly, you will see many more options for wealth. Groupthink inspires you to reconsider investing in the future with confidence. Expand values that make sense. Renew your zest for life.
ILLUSTRATION BY ANDREA D’AQUINO
Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19
The reward that lies ahead is directly proportionate to the restrictions and responsibilities that have burdened you for so long. A group just now forming represents the time ahead, and humanitarianism feeds your soul. Regenerate with positivity.
Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18
A major move into the Aquarian Age begins this month. As you begin to adjust to your time, welcome the ending of a global paradigm that has burdened mankind. As one of the prophets of the future, go gently, firmly ahead. Turn emotion into thought for healing.
Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20
Strong beliefs are your strength, but they are now backed with a futuristic intelligence that eliminates painful memory. As you reformulate a positive outlook, options expand and solutions are easy. Create a humanitarian contribution that feeds the soul.
Aries: March 21–April 19
The end of a long-term blockage is in sight, but progress is slow going until February. Patience will see you to the goal. Avoid impulsive moves because there is more crucial info ahead. A change in administration of business gives you an edge. Persevere.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
A placid exterior belies the war within. Chaos is not your way, but it surrounds you. After many months, you will feel strong again, but new priorities demands a redo of your scheduling. Precise planning and strict timing produce miracles. Stay focused.
Gemini: May 21–June 20
Many new projects are in the air, but intense communication is not enough. A prime force is missing and must manifest before a new reality. Next year, your planets happily align, so make space for solid beginnings. Trust all this is for a reason. Be serene.
Cancer: June 21–July 22
Restrictions to personal growth have been unrelenting. Next year, your alignment shifts, and your voice is welcomed in a new community. Come out of that shell now because you will make sense to the rebuilders. Alone time was worth it
Leo: July 23–Aug. 22
A speculative venture begins to look promising as a restructuring works to your advantage. A more autonomous environment will clear problems as you follow personal values — not desires. Lead with integrity to see a paradigm shift. Your time is imminent.
Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22
Start building your empire now. A powerful, earthy spring brings a chance for incredible investment in yourself. Gather resources and know when to hold ’em, as full pockets dispense more effectively than ever before. In a year, your net worth should be satisfying.
Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22
The stellium that squares your forward progress will release you this month. As restrictive as the past many months have been, a new year brings a lightness of energy and a clear path ahead. Be ready to reenter the world with joy and understanding. Yay!
Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21
Draw your vision, and you will find benefit and reward in the community. A sibling-type of relationship is invaluable as you see more support on many levels. You represent each other to the area in connective energy. Rapid growth ensues.
