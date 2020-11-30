december 2020 horoscopes

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

The reward that lies ahead is directly proportionate to the restrictions and responsibilities that have burdened you for so long. A group just now forming represents the time ahead, and humanitarianism feeds your soul. Regenerate with positivity.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

A major move into the Aquarian Age begins this month. As you begin to adjust to your time, welcome the ending of a global paradigm that has burdened mankind. As one of the prophets of the future, go gently, firmly ahead. Turn emotion into thought for healing.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

Strong beliefs are your strength, but they are now backed with a futuristic intelligence that eliminates painful memory. As you reformulate a positive outlook, options expand and solutions are easy. Create a humanitarian contribution that feeds the soul.

Aries: March 21–April 19

The end of a long-term blockage is in sight, but progress is slow going until February. Patience will see you to the goal. Avoid impulsive moves because there is more crucial info ahead. A change in administration of business gives you an edge. Persevere.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

A placid exterior belies the war within. Chaos is not your way, but it surrounds you. After many months, you will feel strong again, but new priorities demands a redo of your scheduling. Precise planning and strict timing produce miracles. Stay focused.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

Many new projects are in the air, but intense communication is not enough. A prime force is missing and must manifest before a new reality. Next year, your planets happily align, so make space for solid beginnings. Trust all this is for a reason. Be serene.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

Restrictions to personal growth have been unrelenting. Next year, your alignment shifts, and your voice is welcomed in a new community. Come out of that shell now because you will make sense to the rebuilders. Alone time was worth it

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

A speculative venture begins to look promising as a restructuring works to your advantage. A more autonomous environment will clear problems as you follow personal values — not desires. Lead with integrity to see a paradigm shift. Your time is imminent.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Start building your empire now. A powerful, earthy spring brings a chance for incredible investment in yourself. Gather resources and know when to hold ’em, as full pockets dispense more effectively than ever before. In a year, your net worth should be satisfying.

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

The stellium that squares your forward progress will release you this month. As restrictive as the past many months have been, a new year brings a lightness of energy and a clear path ahead. Be ready to reenter the world with joy and understanding. Yay!

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Draw your vision, and you will find benefit and reward in the community. A sibling-type of relationship is invaluable as you see more support on many levels. You represent each other to the area in connective energy. Rapid growth ensues.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.