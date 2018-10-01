Dennis Flaig, 35

General Manager, Saks Fifth Avenue Palm Desert

Dennis Flaig personifies the opportunity the Coachella Valley offers to young professionals. He’s as passionate about local prosperity as he is about helping guests dress fashionably. He’s adventurous and embraces “what’s new,” especially on the philanthropic scene.

“It’s important to involve our energetic spirit to help others,” he says of his personal and professional participation in the community. Animal Samaritans, Cancer Partners of the Desert, and Desert AIDS Project are only a few of the organizations he supports.

VIDEO: Dennis Flaig talks about the energetic spirit associated with helping others in the valley.