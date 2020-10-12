Good Things Come in Small Packages

Scroll down the Desert Riviera Hotel’s reviews on TripAdvisor and the five green stars just keep coming.

The 11-room boutique hotel in Palm Springs has been recognized by TriAdvisor as the No. 1 Small Hotel in the United States in the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

This is the second year in a row that Desert Riviera received the prestigious award. The hotel was previously named Best Small Hotel in the U.S. in the 2019 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

• DIRECTORY: Suggestions on Where to Stay in Greater Palm Springs.

The 2020 Travelers’ Choice winners are based on Tripadvisor reviews and exemplify travelers’ ultimate favorites. The Best of the Best Awards represents the top 1 percent of hospitality businesses around the world.

Desert Riviera was also awarded in the categories of Best Service in the U.S. and Best Small Hotels in the World.

Nearby sister property Hotel California in Palm Springs was also named a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Romantic Hotels in the United States.

For more information, visit desertrivierahotel.com.

• READ NEXT: Check In and Chill Out in Greater Palm Springs.