Designer Christopher Kennedy’s Home Embraces Authenticity

If evolving and coming full circle are contradictory concepts, Christopher Kennedy has found a resolution: being true to his authentic designer self in his own home.

“I looked back at the pictures of my first house in the Indian Canyons, and it had a lot of seating in the living room,” the designer says. Years later, he’s surrounded by multiple convivial arrangements in the 1978 house he’s dubbed the “Forever Home Fixer” that he shares with his husband, David Clark. “It was cream and green and brown, with accents of yellow. I like what I like.” Even if the first part of his next observation is an exaggeration, the analysis is accurate. “I’ve had the same living room, but they’ve evolved and get better every time.”

Experimenting with various styles over the past two decades has led Kennedy to this moment. The founder of his eponymous firm, of which Clark serves as CFO, has worked throughout the Coachella Valley since moving to Palm Springs in 2003 and establishing his design business two years later. His retail shop enjoyed a 10-year run, too. Now he’s back to his core focus: serving private clients.