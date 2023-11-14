Designer Patrick Dragonette Discusses Marrakesh Home Makeover

“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” Patrick Dragonette says with a laugh, recalling the moment he learned a new client’s favorite color was orange. “That just opened the door.”

This gave the interior designer license to be exuberantly creative and playful when creating a winter retreat for a retired couple at Marrakesh Country Club in Palm Desert. Given that Dragonette himself is a Marrakesh resident, he was perfectly positioned to understand the spaces within the club.