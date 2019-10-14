Dr. Jake Zhu: Vision 2019

Dr. Jake Zhu, the new dean at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, has a passion for higher education that drives him to help the young people of the Coachella Valley.

“We have the ability to provide a comprehensive college experience to local students who otherwise may not have these opportunities,” says Dr. Jake Zhu, who took the reigns at the campus in July. “Most of our students are the first in their family to attend college and they work hard. Helping them succeed is a very meaningful job.”

• READ NEXT: Read more about our Visionaries Class of 2019.

In addition to increasing enrollment, Zhu plans to add faculty, and therefore, grow the capacity to serve. “New faculty need office space and some may need spaces for research involving students,” he notes. “And, for students, recreational spaces and a student union-type of building would be wonderful additions to the student experience.”

The need for more nurses, teachers, and other highly skilled professionals in the Coachella Valley also demonstrates a need for expansion. “We would like to align and plan our future growth to provide a high-quality education, and remarkable student experiences as we work to meet the economic needs of our region.”