Dr. Scott Aaronson: Vision 2019

In the decades that have passed since board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Scott M. Aaronson first opened his general plastic surgery practice in 1984, interest in cosmetic enhancements has soared. In fact, by patient demand, he has devoted his practice solely to aesthetic procedures.

Providing the highest level of care has always been his guiding principle. With this in mind, he built the Aaronson Plastic Surgery Center, a 6,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with large operating rooms and comfortable overnight accommodations where he performs face, breast, and eyelid lifts; tummy tucks; and liposuction procedures as well as noninvasive restorative treatments.

“People want to look and feel good,” Dr. Scott Aaronson says. “What better place is there to do this than here in the Coachella Valley?”

• READ NEXT: Read more about our Visionaries Class of 2019.

Despite a full work schedule, Aaronson always finds time to relax and enjoy the beauty of his surroundings. The weather is fantastic 306 days a year,” he says. “If you want to visit the beach or mountains, you’re just two hours away. You can strike a happy balance.”

Aaronson can also hit a happy tune. He attended the University of Miami on scholarship and played in the marching band prior to completing his medical training in Irvine and Houston.

Aaronson hopes his story will inspire other doctors to follow suit. “After seeing the residency program at Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Health hospitals, I believe this would be a great location for new physicians,” he says. “I expect many of them will want to stay, raise a family, and start a practice here. They will appreciate how wonderful the Coachella Valley is.”