Dr. Timothy Jochen

Founder, Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center

Nearly 20 years ago, Dr. Timothy Jochen took a chance on the Coachella Valley, launching a medical practice with just a few thousand dollars and a small office. Now he runs the thriving, multi-location Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center.

“When I first got here from San Francisco, I didn’t even know if I could make a living,” he says, “but the valley has been so good to me.” With bustling branches in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and now La Quinta, Jochen is looking to expand with franchise opportunities in Redlands and Newport Beach.

His main focus is general dermatology, but “there’s a lot of skin cancer in the desert, so we do surgical treatments, and removal of benign growths and lesions,” he explains. The cutting-edge cosmetic side offers fillers, injectables, liposuction, mini facelifts, and more.

Jochen relocated here after falling in love with the area’s relaxed lifestyle and recreational opportunities. He found a business community eager to help him grow, he says, with a ready supply of talented staff, including millennials.

“What’s great about opening a business in the Coachella Valley is the willingness of people to help you out,” Jochen says. “It’s like a small town,” but with easy access to major markets like Los Angeles. “I feel very fortunate to have come to the valley.”

VIDEO: Dr. Timothy Jochen has been impressed with the employee talent pool in the desert.