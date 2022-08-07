Things to Do This Week, Aug. 8-15

Splash House 2022: Aug. 12–14 & 19-21

Don your neon speedo and daisy chains and follow the beat to any of three downtown Palm Springs resorts — the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro — for waterside sets by your favorite DJs. Splash House 2022, which happens annually in June and August, has attracted such artists as Bonobo, Justice, Rüfüs du Sol, Bob Moses, Odesza, and Tokimonsta. Your Splash House 2022 festival wristband gets you access to free shuttle service, so you can venue-hop and experience the whole splashin’ shebang. After sundown, the Splash House 2022 open-air after-party thumps all night long at Palm Springs Air Museum amid sweeping hangars and vintage planes. Need a place to crash? Hotel packages sell out fast, but you can put yourself on a waitlist in case any additional rooms at the participating resorts become available.

Billy Idol: Aug. 13

The rock icon and his band, featuring longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, is taking the stage at The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. Hi tour comes after releasing his first album in seven years, “The Roadside” featuring the song, “Bitter Taste.”

"The Royal Tennenbaums": Aug. 13

See this 2001 film as part of the Palm Springs Rewinds film series, an on-going retrospective featuring the must-see films of acclaimed contemporary directors. This one focuses on Wes Anderson. The series opened with Rushmore on Aug. 6, and continues with Moonrise Kingdom on Aug. 20 and The Grand Budapest Hotel on Aug. 27.